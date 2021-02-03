CLINTON — Raising money for the Clinton County Conservation Foundation will send chills through participants in a fundraiser at Rock Creek Campground this month.
Up to 50 people will take a leap into near-freezing water near the back boat ramp Saturday, Feb. 27, Naturalist Jill Schmidt said Monday.
“The Foundation is a non-profit that sponsors environmental education,” said Schmidt. It provides bus scholarships so schools can afford to take children on field trips to Conservation locations, and it takes care of expenses for the Blue Heron Eco Cruise so the cruises remain free.
The Foundation helps pay for summer camps and some of the public events Clinton County Conservation puts on, such as Halloween events and the spring fling, Schmidt said. The Foundation tries to keep Conservation events affordable or free so more residents can take part in them.
The Foundation usually raises money with a banquet, said Schmidt, but with COVID restrictions, that wasn’t possible. “This is a way for us to help the organization,” said Schmidt. “I like to support the Foundation, and I enjoy fundraising events.
“This is a first-time event,” said Schmidt. “I have 13 people signed up so far. We are maxing out at 50.”
Twenty-five people will jump into the icy water at 1 p.m. If Schmidt receives more reservations, a second jump will take place for an additional 25 people at 2:30 p.m.
“Each person who is participating will be raising $100 to sponsor them,” said Schmidt.
“We’ll have a warming tent there,” said Schmidt, and Brent Brightman, owner of Brent’s Firehouse Coffee in Camanche, is donating coffee and hot chocolate. Jumpers will also receive a free soup lunch in the cafe at the Eco Center.
Jumpers are encouraged to wear costumes, and the person with the best costume will win a free stay in the Pintail Cabin.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the water temperature of the Mississippi River is about 34 degrees. “It’s very iced over,” said Schmidt.
Ryan Waltz will use a chainsaw to cut a hole in the ice for the jumpers. A certified diver will be on hand in case of emergency, and Clinton County Conservation plans to have a fire department with ice rescue equipment there as well.
Spectators are welcome, but they’ll be distanced from participants to keep paths to the water and warming tent clear, Schmidt said.
Clinton County Conservation will offer family ice fishing the morning before the Polar Plunge, Friday, Feb. 26, Schmidt said.
To take the plunge, call or text Schmidt at (363) 349-8680 by Feb. 25. Payments can be made via PayPal, Venmo or check prior to the day of the event.
All participants must wear shoes during the event. Participants must be at least 14 years of age. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian or parent. Participants must sign waivers before taking part.
The Clinton County Conservation’s Facebook page will live-stream the event.
