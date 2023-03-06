DEWITT — Officials with Clinton County Conservation are working to future-proof facilities for the foreseeable future.
Using money allocated to the county by the American Rescue Plan Act, Clinton County Conservation director Phil Visser says facility upgrades are taking center stage over the next year or two.
On the docket is an overhaul of the electrical supply for Rock Creek Campground, south of Camanche, and the Sherman Park Campground, located south of Calamus along the Wapsipinicon River. Cost estimates and schematics are being gathered now, and Visser hopes work will begin once peak camping season dies down after the fall.
“Campers are getting bigger, and they are running more electricity than they used to,” Visser said. “Some of the campers now are the size of a house. Here in the summer, it can get hot, so people run their air conditioners. People want to be able to have fridges and be comfortable when they are out there.”
Interest in camping spiked during the pandemic and has not slowed down, Visser said, citing a roughly 25% increase in bookings since 2018. To that end, officials are also planning to add at least 10 electrical hook ups and camping pads at Rock Creek Campground and Marina as well as additional electrical camping spots at Sherman Park, a location Visser said is popular in the peak camping months.
“We want to make sure we are meeting the needs everyone has,” Visser said.
Building renovations
Conservation officials are also eyeing a couple indoor upgrades that will modernize facilities and enhance its offerings.
One project on the horizon is a remodel of the department’s main offices located south of Grand Mound. The building, Visser admits, hasn’t changed much since the 1980s and needs a face-lift. Included in the plans are new floors, walls, efficient lighting and a new HVAC system.
“These are things that have been put off for a long time,” Visser said.
Another facility in line for an upgrade is the Eden Valley Nature Center, near Baldwin. While situated just across the Jackson County Line, Clinton County Conservation oversees the maintenance and management of the property, which includes hiking trails, a campground and the nature center. In 2020, a community hall was added on to the nature center, and now, officials want to update the facility with new floors, new lighting and some updated displays.
The project is being spearheaded by the Clinton County Conservation Foundation and its various fundraising initiatives. The facility is used by the public and offers a place for nature-themed field trips.
“We have an alligator snapping turtle and plan on moving him to that center,” Visser said. “It is a little outdated and we want to make sure it’s ready to go for the future. We are planning on adding more programs for field trips.”
Nick Joos is The DeWitt Observer's news editor.
