CLINTON — The final play of the Clinton Area Showboat Theater is “Sliding Doors” on steroids.
Like the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow movie, “Constellations” explores what happens in different realities when the characters make different choices. But “Constellations” presents more than two alternatives.
Jess Ford and Alexandra Palkovic play the leads in the two-person play.
Ford first acted during high school in Phoenix, he said. “I was a football star who came to the [theater] game late.”
Ford auditioned for “Oklahoma” to get close to a girl, he said. She didn’t do the show, but Ford got the lead. He loved it.
Though Ford was offered football scholarships to colleges, someone suggested he audition for Roosevelt University Chicago College of the Performing Arts. He got in.
Following graduation, Ford worked professionally in Chicago for a few years, he said. In 2009, Ford worked at Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, Illinois, performing in such well-known musicals as “Westside Story,” “All Shook Up” and “The Producers.”
James Beaudry was the TLP artistic director at the time. He is now the producing artistic director of Clinton Area Showboat Theatre.
Ford spent several summers at TLP, he said. In 2011, Palkovic was part of the company there, though Ford and Palkovic didn’t interact much on stage.
Ford was Faher in “Children of Eden,” Joe Gillis in “Sunset Boulevard.” and had a role in “Flight of the Lawnchair Man.” Palkovic played Charity in “Sweet Charity.”
They both performed with the ensemble during TLP productions.
Playing the lead is easier than being in the ensemble, said Ford and Palkovic. The ensemble has fewer instructions to work with and has to create its own characters without distracting from the leads.
And the ensemble has to move sets.
“It can be really rewarding or it can be a lot of hard work,” depending on the show, said Palkovic.
Ford moved to Los Angeles and did some film work and some commercials, he said. He played Johnny in Green Day’s American Idiot, presented by DOMA Theatre Company in 2015.
From LA, Ford went to Portland, performing in a few shows such as “Jekyll and Hyde.” He performed in the world premiere of “Folk City,” a musical about the Folk era in Greenwich Village over a 25-year span.
Now based in Phoenix, Ford lives out of a camper-conversion van and travels to national parks, where he enjoys rock climbing and mountain biking. He works in event production and management throughout the country.
“I was never home, and I was paying rent in Portland,” said Ford. Living on the road seemed a better option.
“Best decision I ever made,” Ford said. He loves to see the raw, natural beauty of the United States. While many people had a bad 2020, shut indoors, Ford enjoyed himself in nature, he said.
In November, Beaudry texted Ford and asked if he wanted to do a show. Ford said, “Yes. I don’t care what it is.”
“I would follow him blindly into any project,” said Ford. That Palkovic was also cast was a bonus, he said.
Palkovic grew up in Peoria, Illinois “so my parents are excited that I’m here,” she said Wednesday from the Showboat stage.
Palkovic started acting in community theater in fourth grade as Winnie the Pooh, she said. She grew up in theater.
Palkovic attended Western Illinois University. Her first professional job was Timber Lake Playhouse in 2011 and where she met Beaudry and Ford.
“It was such a good season,” Palkovic said. “I met some of my dearest friends to this day,” she said. “I really treasure that time there.”
Palkovic performed musical theater in Chicago, worked in New York and then Denver. In 2020 all of her contracts were canceled. She had a lot of free time, she said. “A lot of worrying time.”
Beaudry contacted Palkovic to see if she’d be interested in performing at the Showboat this season. Beaudry was directing, and Ford was in the cast. That’s all Palkovic needed to hear. She was in.
Palkovic has work lined up in Chicago after “Constellations” finishes its run at the Showboat, and she’s a professional mermaid for Wands and Wishes out of Denver. Actors with Wands and Wishes perform Disney-esque roles for parties and corporations.
“I knew ‘Constellations’ before this,” said Ford. He remembers seeing Jon Michael Hill in the play. Hill is known for his role as Detective Marcus Bell in the television series “Elementary.”
Ford described “Constellations” as cool, weird and intimate. “I love science and quantum physics,” said Ford, “so it checked all my boxes.”
“Constellation” is one of few non-musicals performed at the Showboat. “I read through it, and I just fell in love with it,” said Palkovic. “It’s romantic and quirky.”
“The whole show is just a big acting exercise,” said Ford.
“Constellations” opened Thursday and runs through Aug. 14. Tickets are available at clintonshowboat.org and at the box office on the Showboat. Call 242-6760 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.