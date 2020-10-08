CLINTON — Iowa voters will choose a U.S. president and state and local representatives Nov. 3, but they’ll also decide whether to amend the Iowa constitution.
Iowa ballots for the general election include the question, “Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution, and propose amendment or amendments to same?”
“The State tells me to put that on there,” Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said Thursday. “It’s all across the State.”
According to Ballotpedia, the Iowa constitutional convention question appears on the Iowa ballot every 10 years as mandated by the Iowa constitution.
A “yes” vote supports calling a constitutional convention to explore proposals for changes to the state constitution. A “no” vote opposes the convention.
The ballot provision, Article X, Section 3, has been part of the constitution since its inception in 1857.
Iowa has held three constitutional conventions, in 1844, 1846 and 1857, according to the Iowa Legislature website. All were held in Iowa City.
The first proposed constitution was rejected by voters, and the second and third constitutions were ratified. The document proposed by the 1857 convention is the current, original Constitution of the State of Iowa.
The last five constitutional convention questions in Iowa have been rejected an average of 64.09% to 35.91%, Ballotpedia said.
Absentee voting in person began Monday at the Clinton County administration building. Voting has been steady, Van Lancker said.
Residents may vote in person at the administration building, 1900 N. Third St., through Nov. 2 during regular business hours and Oct. 24 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents may vote absentee at a satellite office in DeWitt Oct. 17 and 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Oct. 21 from 1-6:30 p.m.
A record 11,200 mail-in absentee ballots were sent this week to voters who requested them. Requests continue to arrive daily, said Van Lancker.
Clinton County usually fields about 6,000 absentee ballot requests, Van Lancker said in September. The auditor, as well as state and national officials, have encouraged mail-in voting this year due to concerns about coronavirus exposure.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
