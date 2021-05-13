CLINTON — Eastbound drivers will detour around 13th Avenue North and Springdale Drive when reconstruction of the intersection begins Monday.
All pavement within this intersection will be removed and reconstructed, Clinton City Engineer Jason Craft said in a press release Thursday. During this pavement reconstruction phase, all eastbound traffic on 13th Avenue North will be detoured via North 11th Street, Second Avenue South, Bluff Boulevard and North Third Street.
The city encourages drivers to use alternative eastbound routes such as 19th Avenue North.
Westbound traffic on 13th Avenue North will be allowed to use the intersection during the entirety of the project, the City said.
Access to the south leg of the intersection (Springdale Drive) will be restricted during the pavement reconstruction phase. Access to the north leg of the intersection will be allowed, but drivers must turn right at the intersection of 13th Avenue North and Springdale Drive.
Eastbound local traffic will be allowed on 13th Avenue North between North 11th Street and Springdale Drive, the city said.
The closures are expected to remain in place until July 3, weather permitting. Questions should be directed to the City of Clinton Engineering Department at 244-3423.
