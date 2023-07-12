CLINTON — Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy on Monday gave the Clinton School Board an update on the status of ongoing projects within the district.
Upgrades to the more than 20-year-old Whittier Elementary School playground equipment have been completed, along with the new rubber surface on which the new equipment sits.
Bluff Elementary School’s new playground has been delivered. During Monday’s meeting, the bid on concrete work for $113,000 was awarded to Clinton Engineering, while rubber surface work for $124,000 was awarded to Boland Recreation, of Marshalltown. DeLacy said the playground could be finished before the start of the next school year.
“That would complete all four elementaries that would have ADA-compatible playgrounds,” he said.
HVAC work at both Whittier and Bluff schools is reported to be on schedule to be completed before the start of the next school year and the bus barn is expected to be turned over to the district by mid-August.
With the demolition of the 1919 Clinton High School building completed, the second phase of the CHS renovation project progresses to the start of construction of a new music wing, career and technical wing, performing arts center, and new parking to the south.
Also in preparation for the upcoming school year, the board approved updates and revisions to policies as required by law resulting from the 2023 Iowa legislative session.
These revisions include removal of Financial Literacy from student graduation requirements. The updated list of requirements is now eight credits of Language Arts, six credits each of Social Studies, Science, and Mathematics, five credits of Wellness, one Fine Arts credit, and one Practical Arts credit, along with 14 elective credits. Before its removal, one credit of Financial Literacy was required.
The revised policy on instructional materials selection states that selected materials must be deemed consistent with certain principles, including the following from which the word “sexual” has been removed as the first item listed:
"To present the racial, religious, and ethnic groups to the community by portraying people, adults and children, whatever their ethnic, religious, or social class identity, as human and recognizable, displaying a familiar range of emotions, both negative and positive; placing no constraints on individual aspirations and opportunity; giving comprehensive, accurate, and balanced representation to minority groups and women; and providing abundant recognition of minority groups and women by showing them frequently in positions of leadership and authority."
The board decided Monday on its top four action priorities to be provided to the Iowa School Board Association for the next legislative session. Following discussion, the board settled on support of school funding, mental health, the AEA, and local control.
Approved changes to classified and certified employees include:
New Hires
• Heather Keegan as CHS Instructional Strategist I: Mild/Moderate teacher
• Jeffrey Moore, Clinton Middle School vocal music teacher
• Kathryn French, CHS Instructional Strategist I: Mild/Moderate teacher
• Jessica Hart, CMS Instructional Strategist I: Mild/Moderate teacher
• Jennifer Heath, Jefferson Elementary kindergarten teacher
• Sarah Garland, CHS assistant volleyball coach
• Jessica Anderson, Bluff Elementary School TLC-BUILT
• Lisa Christoffersen, Bluff Elementary TLC-BUILT
• Nicole Jenkins, Bluff Elementary TLC-BUILT
• Jennifer Burken, Eagle Heights Elementary TLC-BUILT
• Amy Lueders, CMS TLC-BUILT
• Tandi Permenter, CMS TLC-Building Leadership Team coordinator
• Kirt Dell, CMS TLC-PLC leader
• Connor Bates, Plant Services summer custodian
• Brenna Bell, Plant Services summer custodian
• Robert Howard, Plant Services summer custodian
• Tim McDonough, Plant Services summer custodian
• Erin Soesbe, Plant Services summer custodian
• Lynn Schnack, Whittier Elementary School paraeducator
• Jackie Nelson, CMS Food Services cook
Resignations
• Nicole Till has resigned as TLC-BUILT at Eagle Heights Elementary
• Tanya VanLancker has resigned as TLC-BUILT at Eagle Heights Elementary
• Kady Zuidema has resigned as TLC-BUILT at Eagle Heights Elementary
• Shauna Bullard has resigned as CHS piano accompanist
• Felicia Almouist has resigned as Bluff Preschool paraeducator
• Connor Bates has resigned as Jefferson Elementary paraeducator
• Praxides C. Ojeda has resigned as YWCA-North Preschool paraeducator
• Macy Mulholland has resigned as CHS assistant volleyball coach
• Laura Grotelueschen has resigned as CMS Concessions Club adviser
