DES MOINES – State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is spreading the news about College Savings Iowa with a year-end giveaway.
College Savings Iowa is giving away a $529 plan contribution to a family in each of Iowa’s 99 counties. One grand prize winner will receive a $1,529 College Savings Iowa contribution.
From now until the end of the year, families with children and grandchildren under the age of 18 can register to win, Fitzgerald said. Visit Iowa529Contest.com to read the official rules and register to win before December 31, 2020.
College Savings Iowa offers families a tax-advantaged way to save money for their children’s higher education with tax-free withdrawals for qualified expenses, Fitzgerald said. Investors can withdraw their investment federally tax-free to pay for qualified higher education expenses, which includes tuition, books, supplies and certain room and board costs at any eligible college, university, community college, technical training school or apprenticeship program in the United States or abroad.
Iowa taxpayers have the additional benefit of being able to deduct contributions up to $3,439 per beneficiary account from their 2020 Iowa income taxes.
Since its launch in 1998, College Savings Iowa has grown to more than $5.5 billion in assets and more than $3.2 billion has been used for qualified educational expenses, Fitzgerald said. The plan has over 254,000 active accounts with an average size of $20,659.
To learn more about College Savings Iowa, visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com or call 888-672-9116.
