CLINTON — Bill Wilford was leery of developing Springdale Crossing Subdivision when he was approached to do so.
“I didn’t seek it out. I was sought to do it,” Wilford said during a planning commission meeting.
Neighbors have protested the development and accused Wilford of everything from clear-cutting trees, ruining an ecosystem, destroying a quiet neighborhood and caring only about money.
So how did a general contractor from Eldridge become the central figure in a controversial subdivision in the middle of Clinton?
”I had met the owners of the property on a previous project … which we did not do,” Wilford said during a phone interview last week. “And that led to them asking me if I would be interested in developing this area.”
The new property was Springdale Crossing, a hilly, wooded property north of Clinton’s Springdale Cemetery.
”They just basically presented it to me that they had this ground in Clinton that they had purchased from the cemetery that had already been zoned for residential housing,” Wilford said. “It wasn’t in their line of work to develop it.”
Springdale Crossing Subdivision was platted by Springdale Cemetery and P and B Ventures in 2012. P and B took title in 2013 and sold the property to Wilford, as Riverstone Development, in 2020.
The subdivision has been re-platted as Riverstone Crossing.
”When I first was introduced to it, I was told the best way to see the property … was to drive up through the cemetery,” Wilford said. “I was a little leery. but then I took the time to drive through all of the streets on the west side of the property, and that is when I decided that this would be a nice place to add a housing addition.
”I saw it was a really nice area,” said Wilford. “And it looked like people really cared about their houses and about their yards. Obviously they cared about their neighbors.
”If I were going to be moving somewhere that is where I would like to [be].”
Wilford has some experience creating housing developments. “I did one in Eldridge for a housing addition.”
Eldridge was starting a growth spurt at the time, said Wilford. “I knew both of the land owners, and they approached me with this opportunity.”
Not only did Wilford sell the city of Eldridge on the condominium development, Wilford lives there himself.
The development consists of 15 condos LeClaire Road, and 15 houses behind them, Wilford said.
Clinton Realtor Steve Howes will help market the homes at Riverstone Crossing in Clinton. Though some residents doubt that homes in the $250,000-$350,000 range can sell in Clinton, Howes thinks the market for such houses exists.
”We are short of homes in that price range,” said Howes last week. Clinton has “next to nothing,” in that range now. Howes checked online and found five homes in that range, “and one of those is a condo,” he said.
Today’s low interest rates are an added incentive for home buyers. People can afford more expensive homes. “There is the demand there,” said Howes
”People are looking at Clinton. We need product like this to keep this going,” said Howes.
People were skeptical that The Landing would be successful, Howes said. But the developer of that subdivision, near Wild Rose Casino and Resort, sold 200 lots, and sold them quickly, Howes said.
”The really telling tale is that Bill lives in the subdivision that he built. He goes to church in the subdivision that he built,” Howes said. Wilford builds a good product, Howes said.
Wilford intends to build standalone villas of 1,500 and 1,600 square feet in the center of Riverstone Crossing with custom houses around the outside of the 22.68 acre property, he told the Planning Commission in July.
The villas would be valued around $250,000, and the homes about $350,000, Wilford said.
The plat for the first addition has 24 lots that will accommodate housing. Additional plats will increase the number of lots to more than 60 by the time the development is complete, Wilford said.
