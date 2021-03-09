CLINTON — Six months after Bzzzy B Properties tore a First Avenue house down to the studs, the third Gut Rehab home has been removed from the city’s nuisance list and made ready for sale.
An Iowa Economic Development Authority program since 2019, Single Family Gut Rehab provides grant money to gut and rehabilitate older homes, mostly those built before 1978, for sale to low- or moderate-income families.
The Gut-Rehab Program is one way the city of Clinton eliminates dilapidated houses and adds single-family homes to generate property tax dollars.
The city was awarded $500,000 through the Iowa Economic Development Authority to buy properties it can remodel and sell at a slight profit. The revenue from each sale is rolled into the next Gut-Rehab project, according to City Administrator Matt Brooke.
The city’s first Gut-Rehab project was a 1 1/2 story home at 916 S. Fifth St., which sold for $68,000. The second project, a two-story house with three bedrooms and two baths at 429 Fourth Ave. South, is listed for $97,500.
Rex Brandt and Bzzzy B finished the third Gut Rehab, at 423 First Ave., this month, started the fourth – at 756 11th Ave. S. – and picked up a bid sheet for number five.
“It’s a good program,” Brandt said Tuesday. Brandt makes his living remodeling homes under government contracts in Clinton and DeWitt. “One guy can make a decent living,” Brandt said, though supply problems and inflated costs from the pandemic have made that a little more difficult.
Brandt flips houses for himself as well, but he’s been so busy remodeling homes for municipalities that he hasn’t had much time to work on his own properties, he said.
Bzzzy began tearing out the interior of the First Avenue home in September. New duct work, wiring and plumbing were installed and the house was insulated.
Brandt removed a wall and a chimney and opened up the doorway to the kitchen to create a more open floor plan. The bathroom was completely rebuilt. Brandt found too many problems to fix. The joists weren’t done right and the floor had sustained water damage.
“Sometimes trying to fix it, the labor is way more than materials,” Brandt said. Sometimes it’s better to start over.
The new kitchen includes a laundry room where it used to have a pantry and stairs to the basement. Access to the basement is now from the outside only.
Brandt said he had to argue for the new arrangement, but the stairs were so narrow as to be impractical. Having a main-floor laundry is better than laundry in the small basement accessed by a narrow stairwell, Brandt said.
Outside, the house received a new roof, new siding and new decks.
“It’s a nice little two-bedroom, and no worries,” Brandt said. “Everything’s new.”
