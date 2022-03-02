DEWITT — From the top of the stairs of DeWitt City Hall to Moscow is 5,044.5 miles, as the crow flies.
Yes, despite being on the opposite side of the world, the Russian capital — and the decisions made therein — are affecting how DeWitt officials handle their business.
Namely, planning for a new fire station, street repairs, and other projects that improve the aesthetic and functionality of the city.
This month, the city council will receive bids for both the fire station and street repair jobs, and at this point, City Administrator Steve Lindner has no idea what to expect because the market is so volatile.
“It’s so hard to predict, and I can’t think the news (of Russia’s Thursday invasion of Ukraine) helps any of this,” Lindner said. “If you’re a contractor and you’re projecting out and you started (Wednesday) filling out those bid tabs in pencil, (on Thursday) you might be doing some erasing.”
Last week, the city released plans and specifications for contractors to analyze and submit bids to work on an expansion of the city’s fire station building. A hearing for the public to observe the plans and specifications for the firehouse will begin at 7 p.m. March 7 in the council chambers at DeWitt City Hall.
Bids will be accepted until 3 p.m. March 24.
The project includes nearly 9,000 square feet of new interior space for meeting, offices, storage, training room, and an upper level that could, in the future, be turned into living quarters if the facility expands to a full-time department.
In discussions leading up to the project, cost estimates for the work ranged from $2.8 million to $3 million.
“But we didn’t count on (Russia’s invasion of Ukraine),” Lindner said. “Hopefully it resolves itself soon, and quickly. But that is challenging in times like these when things are more volatile. Especially with these projects. We have two getting let, and I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Lindner said contractors expressed interest in the project and hoped market competition could keep costs reasonable.
Street project nears
In addition to the fire station, city officials hope to soon begin tearing up a portion of First Street.
The council is expected to approve a work contract at its next meeting — March 7 — for the city’s 2022 street reconstruction project, which includes a complete utility and surface overhaul in the 800 block of First Street near Little Trees Park on DeWitt’s south side.
Lindner said the city also would like to complete some storm-sewer improvements on 11th and 13th avenues as well this summer.
Like the fire station, costs are unknown, and contractor bids may determine the scope of the project. Estimates have the cost for all the work at around $2.25 million, but alternative bids were requested to divide up the cost.
“We have broken the project up into a base bid and then we have projects A and B. We can do all three, or just the base, or any two of the three.”
The work on First Street alone is estimated at $1.6 million, Lindner said.
The council previously determined the city could utilize some — or all — of the more than $700,000 in federal COVID-19 relief money it received last year to cover costs if it chooses to do so.
“If (costs) get into the $2 million range we have a couple options,” Lindner said. “If we use the whole ARP funds, it may save us a couple hundred thousand on bonding (for future projects).”
City seeks body cameras
The DeWitt Police Department may soon have officer-worn body cameras.
The council approved an application by the DeWitt Police Department to the Clinton County Development Association for $43,288 to help cover the cost of the cameras that — along with storage technology and other equipment — will cost $57,718. If acquired, the department will have 13 cameras.
“It’s part of modern policing to do these things,” Lindner said. “We were waiting for technology to catch up a little bit … It’s a place where we gotta go, though, and is something we need to have.”
The camera systems come with a recurring annual cost of about $17,000 for storage of the footage gathered by the cameras.
In other news, the council:
• Set a public hearing for the city’s proposed 2022-23 budget that Lindner said will not raise taxes. The hearing will take place March 7 at 7 p.m. The city’s levy rate for property tax collection will remain the same at $14.26 per $1,000 of valuation, Lindner said. The city can officially adopt the budget following the public hearing.
• Approved a contract with Origin Designs — subcontracting with Modus — for audio/visual design services for the fire department extension. The companies will assist the fire department’s building committee — made up of Bryan Herington, Jeremy Coate, Alan Edwards, Brad Terhune, and Chief Scott Besst — in designing an audio/visual system. The A/V system will include speakers for callouts, meeting systems, and other technology.
• Approved a service agreement with Origin Design for anticipated work on Westwood Drive, which will include new pavement on the road north of 11th Street. No timeline for the work has been announced. The contract with Origin is for $10,890.
------
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
