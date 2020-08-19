CLINTON – Clinton County Emergency Management on Saturday will match volunteers with homeowners who need assistance with debris cleanup following the derecho that caused widespread damage in Clinton County on Aug. 10.
Public parks and cemeteries will be included if time allows.
Volunteers wishing to help with debris cleanup can report to the south parking lot of the Wild Rose Casino and Resort, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; however, no new teams will be registered after 2 p.m.
Those who would like to volunteer need to follow these minimum requirements:
- Volunteers must arrive in their own pre-arranged teams of no less than two people.
- Volunteers must sign a waiver. To help the process move along, the waiver can be filled out in advance. It is available online at
https://clintoncounty-ia.gov/SiteContent/Documents//File/EMA//PARTICIPANT%20AGREEMEN1.pdf
- Volunteers must provide their own transportation to work sites.
- Volunteers must provide their own food and water for the day.
- Volunteers must provide basic tools of their choosing such as leaf blowers, rakes, trimmers, carts, etc.
- Volunteers must provide appropriate protective equipment such as gloves, safety glasses, close-toed shoes, etc.
- Volunteers operating chainsaws must have their own protective equipment including a helmet, ear protection, eye protection, gloves, cut proof chaps and protective shoes.
Volunteers will also be asked to observe COVID-19 precautions, such as observing social distancing of 6 feet from people who are from a different household; wearing a mask when in shared vehicles; washing hands frequently; and using hand sanitizer when possible.
Homeowners who would like to request the volunteer debris clean-up assistance should call 2-1-1 to be forwarded to Crisis Cleanup or call Crisis Cleanup directly at (844) 965-1386.
Homeowners should consider that every home’s needs will be different and some damage can only be repaired by professionals. You may expect the following from the volunteers:
- Cleaning debris from downed limbs and other debris that is easily removed to the edge of the property.
- Some volunteers operating chainsaws may be able to cut up larger branches or smaller trees that are already on the ground – trees must be on the ground; trees still partially standing or on a structure will not be removed by the volunteers.
- Volunteers will not be able to go onto roofs.
Homeowners requesting this assistance must be home when the team arrives to do the work. Homeowners will be asked to sign a waiver and will be asked to walk the team around the property to point out any areas that may be dangerous to the volunteers. Homeowners are expected to keep their pets secured. There is no guarantee that a volunteer team will be available for all properties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.