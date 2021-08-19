CAMANCHE — The Camanche Community Center/Fire Department facility is being dedicated by the Grand Lodge of Iowa and Masons of Camanche Masonic Lodge No. 60 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
The ceremony is a time-honored tradition originated by stone masons in Europe hundreds of years ago. The first stone, or cornerstone, was set in the northeast corner of the edifice, from which a strong foundation originated. Freemasons have been following this tradition by performing symbolic cornerstone-laying ceremonies since the fraternity transitioned from operative to speculative Masons.
President George Washington, a Mason, presided over the cornerstone laying of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. The Grand Master of Masons in Iowa, Dennis Heflin, will preside over the ceremony.
Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Camanche Police Department are two of the more recent cornerstones set in the Camanche community.
The event is open to the community.
