FULTON, Ill. — A former Harbor Crest nursing home employee is speaking out, alleging the facility’s leadership turned a blind eye to the spread of coronavirus within its walls.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, Harbor Crest has reported 17 residents in total have tested positive for COVID-19. Four residents died. Even so, the facility’s leadership says everything was done “by the book,” from providing care to transferring some Harbor Crest residents to the Quad-Cities.
Allison Jo Green, a former employee, in a letter she wrote to the nursing home’s board, said she had been working at Harbor Crest for several years. She alleges the widespread of coronavirus could have been prevented had the facility followed IDPH recommendations and guidelines.
“Most people consider neglect as turning a blind eye and kind of ignoring them (the residents) when they talk to you or them needing something and them just clearly walking away,” Green said, adding that she believes the illness spread because doors of infected residents’ rooms were allowed to remain open.
“We had these residents isolated to one wing and she (the administrator) saw all these doors open,” Green said. “I was still having to deliver meals down a COVID hall with doors wide open, and it’s just absolutely neglect. It makes you feel hopeless.”
Green said according to the guidelines provided by IDPH, residents with confirmed COVID-19 or displaying respiratory symptoms should receive all services in a room with doors closed. She said it was disheartening to watch the leaders of the facility walk by seeing this and not doing anything about it. Green said the inaction by people in charge led to more patients being infected.
“There’s a reason those people tested positive, and it wasn’t coincidental,” Green said. “It was a failure to see and do things to correct them.”
Families of residents also have voiced concern over the way those who were sick were handled.
Ron Cook, of Clinton, said his father Clayton Cook, was a resident at Harbor Crest. Ron Cook said his 95-year-old father tested positive for the coronavirus in May and was unable to complete his scheduled cancer treatment. But it was two back-to-back falls, which he said his father suffered at the facility, and an unexplained move to a nursing facility in the Quad-Cities that happened as a result of the positive test that frustrates Cook, who is claiming negligence by the people at Harbor Crest.
“They knew something was wrong with him and wanted to push the blame elsewhere,” he said.
As allegations continue to mount, families upset about their loved ones being transferred to a facility in Rock Island County, Illinois, began speaking out and wondering if the facility had violated any regulations.
According to federal and state regulations, there were no violations committed by Harbor Crest. Melaney Arnold of IDPH emailed to the Clinton Herald a list of regulations outlining how a long-term nursing facility is supposed to notify residents’ families about COVID-19 cases.
“IDPH and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services require the facility to notify residents and families,” Arnold said via email.
“Federal requirement: “Inform residents, their representatives, and families of those residing in facilities by 5 p.m. the next calendar day following the occurrence of either a single confirmed infection of COVID-19 or three or more residents or staff with new-onset of respiratory symptoms occurring within 72 hours of each other.”
Ron Cook said he is upset that his father was moved suddenly to the Quad-Cities. But according to the requirements, as long as he was given notice one day ahead of time, Harbor Crest complied.
“The doctor called me from the emergency room and one of the first things out of his mouth was, did your dad have a fall,” Cook said. “I said he had two of them last week and the doctor said my dad had brain trauma.”
Hurt and in disbelief, Cook asked the doctor what would be done. He said the medical staff did all they could. Cook requested that they perform another coronavirus test because if his dad tested negative, he wanted to make arrangements for him to come home. The results were negative but Cook’s father had a seizure not too long after that and was in a comatose-like stage.
Cook’s dad was transferred to his home for hospice care with only days to live. As it turned out, doctors have told the Cook family that Clayton Cook’s death was due to one of the falls at the facility.
“It wasn’t the COVID that took him out,” Cook said. “We knew he was leaving us, and we cherished our time with dad. It was how he went out is what got me upset.”
A spokeswoman for Harbor Crest, who refused to be identified, is refuting the claims by both Green and Cook. She said Harbor Crest did everything possible to combat the coronavirus and she does not understand why allegations are being made against the facility. She said the accusations are untrue.
“There is a recommendation by IDPH that you try and keep those doors closed,” the spokeswoman said. “I believe that my staff made an effort to keep every door closed. There was staff in and out of those rooms, every 15 to 20 minutes. Were the doors being closed consistently? They were. But I couldn’t say to you staff went in and out of the doors and inadvertently forget to close the doors.”
The spokeswoman said her philosophy is everyone should be a team and help one another out. She mentioned if there is a door that is open but should be closed then the staff member should close the door, even if they were not the one who left it open.
The spokeswoman also addressed Cook’s claims that he was told his father would not be transferred to the Quad-Cities until two weeks or so after the family was notified. She said that is untrue as well. She said they called everyone letting them know that some of the residents would be relocated temporarily, but she said they never gave out an exact time frame because they did not know when the transfer would happen.
“At the time, a decision was made to do some transfers,” the spokeswoman said. “I have been working rather closely with the health department. I was having a difficult time with staffing ratio which was explained to the family and because of staffing issues, I didn’t feel like we could adequately (have) supervision and care.”
The spokeswoman explained patients were then transferred to the Quad-Cities rather quickly, which was not expected, but the spokeswoman said they did everything by the book.
