CLINTON — As Iowa and Illinois are slowly opening up businesses, restaurants and bars, people are in closer contact. At the same time, many people across the nation have been taking to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody May 25.
While states are reopening and with crowds in tight spaces protesting, health officials have voiced concerns about a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases.
As of today, COVID-19 has claimed over 7,000 lives in both Illinois and Iowa. Health officials from Clinton County and across the Mississippi River in Whiteside County, Illinois say while people are exercising their right to protest, they should also keep in mind that the coronavirus pandemic is still going on. And people should do whatever they can to safeguard themselves.
“There are a lot of different things someone wants to take into effect,” Cory Law, of the Whiteside County Health Department said. “Are they a member of a high-risk group? Do they live with someone who is a member of a high-risk group? Do they work or are in regular contact with people in those high-risk groups? In that case, they may want to be a little more careful when they’re going out.”
Law said that advice is not limited to protesters, but people who are venturing out. To protesters specifically, Law said there are different ways people can voice their opinions without going into large crowds if their health is a concern.
Cheryl Lee, Public Health Administrator and CEO of the Whiteside County Health Department, echoed Law’s points and said the fundamentals they have been saying since the pandemic began still ring true now.
“Well, we really are trying to promote good public health,” Lee said. “We still encourage people to social distance and have good hygiene, hand washing, and staying home when you’re sick. The recommendation is still to use those masks when you’re out.”
Michele Cullen, community health manager in Clinton County, agreed with both Lee and Law. Cullen said people must assess a situation and then must make a decision based on their health.
“I think it’s important that people have the right to go out and be a part of change,” Cullen said. “But I want people to also be safe and keep our community safe from the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, people should consider their risk and those of the people in their household before attending. That means looking at how large the gathering is, is it outside, and how many different people they might be exposed to. Personal prevention practices such as frequent handwashing, maintaining 6 feet of distance from new contacts, and wearing cloth face coverings.”
Cullen said Clinton County has worked hard to keep its number of cases down. Right now, the county has reported a total of 68 cases since the outbreak began, two that are active, and one death. Over in Whiteside County, there were no new cases announced Monday. The county has had a total of 163 cases and 14 deaths since the outbreak began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.