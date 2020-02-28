CLINTON — Coronavirus has everyone talking, from rural towns to major metropolitan areas across the country.
But Jeff Sander-Welzien, an infection preventionist at MercyOne Clinton, says people in the Gateway area should be more concerned with the flu than coronavirus.
"Currently, there is more risk of getting influenza than it is getting the coronavirus," Sander-Welzien said. "The first thing I would say is to protect yourself in general. It's not too late to get your flu vaccine. The flu is still circulating."
On Friday, the second coronavirus case of unknown origin was confirmed in the state of California. Health officials say that it seems like the virus is spreading. Right now, there have been roughly 2,800 deaths related to the virus, mainly in China. As the virus continues to cross into different countries, people here in the Gateway area are growing concerned. Sander-Welzien says people can protect themselves by going back to the basics.
"Making sure you do good hand washing and having good hand hygiene," Sander-Welzien said. "You can use alcohol hand sanitizer; just make sure that it contains at least 60% alcohol."
Sander-Welzien says people should be aware of when they are touching their faces. He says when people touch their eyes and mouth that is one of the easiest ways for viruses and bacteria to enter the body. In addition to being mindful of cleaning your hands, he suggested that people should also cover their coughs and sneezes and use a tissue, if possible. If one is not available, he says people can use their sleeves. He recommends if you are not feeling well, you shouldn't go out.
"If you are sick, stay home," Sander-Welzien said. "Don't go out and decide to do your grocery shopping. It is really important to keep everything contained."
Sander-Welzien suggested people should check the CDC website if they are planning to travel to get up-to-the minute information regarding the coronavirus. He says he understands why people are concerned because the coronavirus is so new, and health officials are trying to keep tabs on it. But he wants people to understand that they should not live in fear.
“They shouldn’t be fearful,” Sander-Welzien said. “Fear is not going to help you. I think it is definitely something to pay attention to, and I think you should be prepared.”
Sander-Welzien says doing something simple like having a conversation with your family about how to go about if one of your family members is getting sick or feeling ill can prepare you not just against the coronavirus but any upper respiratory illness.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who visited Clinton on Friday, also addressed the coronavirus after her town hall meeting. She echoed Sander-Welzien’s advice about washing your hands and practicing good hand hygiene.
“So, we’re still at a very low risk for Iowans,” Reynolds said. “The Iowa Department of Public Health is the lead agency in preparing for the coronavirus. We are now able to do the testing at the hygienic lab, and we weren’t able to do that before. We are ready.”
Reynolds' message to Iowans is to be conscientious and wash your hands. The governor says just use common sense and think about the environment you’re in and more than likely, you’ll be just fine.
