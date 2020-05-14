ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District and its Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program partners are constructing a habitat rehabilitation project in Pool 14 of the Mississippi River near Princeton, Iowa, and are seeking comments on the project plan through June 15.
The draft feasibility report, which includes the project’s tentatively selected plan and an environmental assessment, is now available for public review at https://go.usa.gov/xnukM
The Steamboat Island project is part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program and is constructed through a partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It consists of a 2,620-acre island and backwater complex located in Pool 14 of the Upper Mississippi River, between Princeton, Iowa, and the Wapsipinicon River, in Clinton and Scott counties and Rock Island County in Illinois. Lands included in the project are federally owned and part of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
Elements of the tentatively selected plan include development of features such as aquatic diversity and overwintering habitat, topographic diversity for forest and scrub-shrub/pollinator habitat, timber stand improvement, and island restoration and protection.
Public comments can be submitted through June 15 via https://go.usa.gov/xnukM
Public comments also can be submitted by email to PublicInvolvement@usace.army.mil or by mail to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Attn: Regional Planning and Environmental Division North – Rachel Perrine, Clock Tower Building, Box 2004, Rock Island, IL 61201.
For more details on the project and the tentatively selected plan, visit https://go.usa.gov/xnukM
