CLINTON - Three Clinton County sheriff's deputies have been honored for their assistance in saving the life of a Clinton County Jail inmate last year.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Advanced Correctional Health Care to present correctional officers Carley Wehde, Toby Wilke and Jaimie Storjohann with an ACH “Lifesaving Award” on Feb 17.
Wehde, Wilke and Storjohann rendered first aid to an unresponsive inmate in the Clinton County Jail on Nov. 27. The officers, utilizing their training and experience, immediately began administering first aid to the unresponsive inmate.
The officers summoned the assistance of the Clinton Fire Department and while waiting for the paramedics to arrive, utilized an AED defibrillator and provided CPR on the inmate until the paramedics arrived. The Clinton Fire Department transported the inmate to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, where additional medical treatment was provided.
In making the award announcement, Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said officers Wehde, Wilke and Storjohann performed an exceptional act under emergency conditions, and their actions had a direct impact in sustaining a human life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.