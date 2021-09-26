CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District is dealing higher than expected prices as they look to move forward with their facilities project.
In September of 2020, voters approved a $13.4 million bond issue to pay for facilities improvements in Camanche. Over 71% of the votes were in favor of the measure, well above the 60% needed for the measure to pass.
Approval of the measure allowed the district to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $13.434 million to construct and implement safety and security measures at the elementary building; to construct, build, furnish and equip additions to the high school building; to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip the high school building and to improve the site.
The district is wrestling with how best to adjust the project to keep the total cost within the $13.4 million bond amount. Bids submitted last month for phase three of the school district's facilities enhancement project came in over budget.
The school board voted to reject the bids submitted for phase three of the project.
"Due to the pandemic and the inflated prices, it came in basically $2.5 million more than the $13.4 million," Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said during the Sept. 20 school board meeting. "As a result, we're going back to make decisions as far as how do we meet the budget."
The current market conditions did not work in the district's favor for phase three of the project, Matt Wolfert of Bray Architects said. Phase three of the facilities project focuses mainly on improvements at Camanche High School, he said.
Phase three includes the weight fitness addition, the auxiliary gym, conversion of the pool to the choir and wrestling room, cafeteria commons renovation and the auditorium addition and renovation.
There are several suggested adjustments to the project to get it within the $13.4 million bond approved. The biggest tweaks to get the cost within the bond are trimming a few feet off the back of the stage area, taking a few feet out of the circulation space of the corridor that runs along the auditorium, removing the entrance canopy over the back of the school and slightly reducing the size of the weight fitness room, Wolfert said.
"In terms of physical footprint changes, other than mechanical room stuff up high, those are the kind of four major areas where you might have noticed a physical change in the footprint if we proceed with the proposed plan," Wolfert said.
The biggest change internally are changes proposed at the cafeteria commons as a future phase, Wolfert said.
Once the board approves the revised plan, it will take about three months to complete the redesign and reengineering for the project, Wolfert said.
The goal is to have drawings and specifications completed at the end of the year and bid at the beginning of 2022. This would allow construction to begin during the spring of 2022 and be completed by the spring of 2023, Wolfert said.
At a special meeting Wednesday, the school board authorized Estes Construction and Bray Architects to adjust scope of phase three project to stay within limits of the budget, Parker said Friday. The board wanted to make sure the changes would not reduce the project square footage, Parker said.
The school board already approved bids for the first two phases of the project. Phase two was for site work at the high school, including redoing some parking lots, adding a drive over to the future auditorium addition and installing sidewalks at the plaza entrance area.
It also included utilities that need to be relocated to the new auditorium.
Phase one was for general trades, mechanical, electrical and bleachers. The bids were for entrance improvement work at the elementary and high schools, a new canopy at the elementary school and changing the nurse's office and the secure entrance.
In May, Randy Fuller of Estes Construction reported the project was tracking slightly over budget based on the funds the district agreed to spend on the first two phases of the project and estimated cost for phase three at that time.
