DEWITT - Richard and Helen Rockrohr, of Maquoketa, invite travelogue attendees to explore three of Costa Rica’s national parks March 8 at the Operahouse Theater in DeWitt when they present “Captivating Costa Rica.”
The annual travel series is sponsored by the DeWitt Noon Lions Club, and shows are at 3 and 7 p.m.
Since the Feb. 22 travelogue was canceled due to icy weather, this date has now been designated as Appreciation Day, and all travelogue attendees will receive a free small popcorn as a thank you for their attendance.
Tortuguero National Park, in a remote region on the Caribbean Coast, is home to the world’s first green turtle research station. The Sarapiqui Rainforest includes a world-class zip line through the rainforest; white water rafting with Class III rapids; and tours of chocolate, pineapple and coffee plantations.
At Manuel Antonio National Park, located on the Pacific Coast, the Rockrohrs witnessed sea turtles hatch and race to the ocean. This is a much drier region with many different animal species than the rain forest. The couple’s animal species sightings included 74 birds, 13 mammals, nine reptiles, two amphibians, two insects and two invertebrates.
Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled. However, if inclement weather forces a cancellation, the information will be posted on the DeWitt Noon Lions Facebook page or call (563) 370-9394. If classes are canceled or dismissed early in the Central DeWitt School District, there will be no travelogue.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved. Facemasks are not required but are recommended.
The next program in the series is March 22, when Sarah Watson of DeWitt will present “I Spent a Month in France.” This program has been rescheduled from an earlier date.
