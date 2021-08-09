DEWITT— Brittany Costello is Miss Clinton County 2021, and Noelle Steines is Miss Clinton County's Outstanding Teen 2021 following Saturday's pageant in DeWitt.
Costello, of Clinton, is the 19-year-old daughter of Brian and Shanistie Costello. She's a junior at the University of Northern Iowa majoring in environmental science.
Steines, of Calamus, is the 14-year-old daughter of Tait and Jessica Steines. She's a ninth-grade student in the Calamus-Wheatland Community School District.
Nine young women competed in the Miss Clinton County Scholarship pageant at the Central Performing Arts Center. Mariah Martinez won the Kiwanis Club of Clinton Interview Award, Juliana Clark took the Clinton Printing Fund Raiser Award, and Taylor Wiebers' Non-finalist Talent Award went to Kira Shaff,.
Steines won the Coupe DeVille Teen Talent Award, and Costello won the Necker's Jeweler's Diamond Talent Award.
