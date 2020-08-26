CLINTON — Residents continued to accuse the city and the developer of Riverstone Crossing housing development of acting underhandedly and putting profit before the interest of the people during Tuesday’s Clinton City Council meeting.
Economic and housing officials voiced their support for the subdivision in development north of Springdale Cemetery in Clinton.
“It is my opinion that the largest issue has been the lack of transparency,” Scott Ebensberger said. The Howes and Jefferies sign said 30 home sites, but the first plat showed 73, and the final plat shows 62.
On the first plat, the Springdale entrance was in the middle of the property, said Ebensberger, but the new plat shows the road at 10th Avenue North.
“We were also told that, legally, the affected residents did not need to be notified until the final plat was passed on to the city council, effectively keeping them in the dark for the first month,” said Ebensberger.
“While you may believe that this is legally correct, it is morally incorrect, and it helps push forward the belief that their concerns are not important,” Ebensberger said. He, himself, had informed each neighbor when he wanted to build a garage on his property, he said, but developer Bill Wilford did not. “He just shows up with a plat and says, ‘This is where I’m going to build my road.’”
Residents were told that if they objected to access to the Ninth Avenue North cul-de-sac they would be stopping progress in Clinton, Ebensberger said. But the development is about another P word: profit.
“The developer has stated ... that constructing a second entrance on his own property would decrease his profit margin,” said Ebensberger. “He knew what he was buying, and access to Ninth Avenue North should not have been part of that selling point, that is, without someone planting that idea into the deal,” he said.
“Who that someone is still remains unclear.”
Many things about the development concern Ebensberger, he said. “The issue of lack of respect for the current residents of Ninth Avenue North cul-de-sac ranks high on the list, an established neighborhood that would have welcomed new homes being built in their area before finding out that their quiet cul-de-sac would become the main road into the development.”
The developer knew what he was getting when he bought the land, said Ebensberger. “Now is the time to make his game fit the field he purchased. It is not the responsibility of the established residents of Ninth Avenue North cul-de-sac to give up their quality of life to make his profit.”
Though Ninth Avenue North has been referred to during the Riverstone Crossing debate as a cul-de-sac, City Administrator Matt Brooke said Tuesday that the street is not a cul-de-sac in the sense that it ends in a circle. The street is a dead end which requires a vehicle to back up and turn around.
Clinton City Engineer Jason Craft said earlier this month that no houses were built at the end of the street, which abuts the subdivision property. Craft said the city most likely always meant to extend the street eventually. “There’s a lot of temporary cul-de-sacs in town.”
Alan Thompson, who has spoken to city officials many times about his objection to the subdivision, accused the city of being desperate for development to the point of favoring Wilford and his new development.
As Mayor Scott Maddasion attempted to cut off Thompson’s speech after the three-minute time limit, Thompson said, “Sometime we’re going to have to get to where people can have deliberations on these issues and not just jam them through.”
Mike Smith, son-in-law of Phyllis Kist who lives on Ninth Avenue North, has also spoken during other meetings. Smith said Kist and other residents he spoke for don’t object to the development, but only to Ninth Avenue North being used as a through street.
Smith asked that the council put in writing its offer to keep the gate at the end of the street closed until 30 units are occupied. At that point, the development must, by rules of the fire code, provide two means of egress.
Clinton Realtor Steve Howes told the council that Wilford is the right person to develop land for Clinton. “In developing grounds, it’s not a piggy bank where money just starts flowing to you, it’s a big investment. It’s a risky investment and it will take time, but I think we’ve got the right person.”
Developing land in the middle of town rather than on the outskirts saves the city money by using infrastructure that is already in place, said Howes.
“He’s purchased the land. He’s met all the engineering needs. He’s done everything right. If we’re going to move this community forward, we need this type of housing,” said Howes.
“As a business owner, property owner and an employer in Clinton, I believe that we need this type of development to attract younger people and business development such as the Lyondell site, the Nestle Purina expansion,” said Peter Clausen.
Clausen has asked plant managers why their staff members don’t live in Clinton, he said, and they say the city doesn’t have housing that staff and their spouses desire, he said. Riverstone Crossing will supply that.
Erin Cole, president and chief executive officer of Clinton Regional Development Corp., spoke professionally and as a new resident to Clinton. Also, “I moved here exactly two years ago today,” Cole said.
Cole respects that residents are passionate about the issue, she said. “I also think it’s unfortunate to some extent that you don’t see some of the big picture that some of the rest of us see when we’re dealing with larger employers as well as new companies that are considering the City of Clinton.
“Any company is going to have that upper echelon of people, the top 5-10% of staff. They’re going to earn six figures or better, and when they come to town they want to have a house that’s going to meet their requirements as well as their price range,” said Cole of homes in the $200,000 to $350,000 range.
“I just want to share a broader perspective with you that we see behind the scenes at the industrial level. ... There really is a serious need for housing that would be somewhere in the $200,000 to $250,000 upwards of $350,000 and potentially more,” Cole said.
“Like Erin Cole, we are in the business of bringing people around town and showing them where the opportunity exists within our community to raise a family, to have a job and create a livelihood for themselves,” Maureen Miller, president and chief executive officer of Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
David Brown, chairman of the Clinton City Plan Committee, called Wilford’s company a “good, honest company” with a good product. “I think this is one of the best things that has happened to the city lately,” Brown said. “I certainly look forward to having the city council approve it.”
The City Council approved the final plat of Riverstone Crossing First Addition after changing some wording to clarify that the gate to Ninth Avenue North will remain until 30 dwelling units are occupied.
