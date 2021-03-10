CLINTON — Following a closed session to discuss the case with City Attorney Patrick O'Connell, the Clinton City Council unanimously approved settling a 2019 injury lawsuit for $675,000.
Before the vote Tuesday, Councilman Sean Connell pointed out that settlement will be paid by the city's insurance, and Councilman Bill Schemers noted that the city does not admit any fault.
The resolution approved by the council says that Edward Krempel slipped and fell on a city street March 9, 2019 due to water and ice in the street. Krempel claimed that his injury was due to negligence by the city and the city's failure to meet its statutory duty under city and state law.
In order to avoid the expense and inconvenience of a trial, Krempel and the city reached a settlement, the resolution says.
The agreement awards Krempel $675,000, to be paid by Iowa Communities Assurance Pool on behalf of the city of Clinton. The payment releases the city and all of its employees and affiliates from liability for all claims arising from the incident, the agreement says.
According to court documents, Krempel sustained severe and permanent injuries, including a subdural hematoma, and incurred medical, hospital, physicians, physical therapy and other health care expenses.
