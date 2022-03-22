Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Rain showers in the morning becoming a steady light rain in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.