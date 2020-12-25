CLINTON — The Clinton City Council declined to reduce rent for Candlelight Inn this week, citing fairness to other businesses that have faced financial difficulties during the pandemic.
Matt Prescott manages Candlelight Inn at 511 Riverview Drive in Clinton. Like other business owners, Prescott had to figure out how to keep his employees and stay open while following COVID restrictions.
“We met with Matt several times ... dating back to when COVID started,” City Administrator Matt Brooke told the City Council on Tuesday. During a conversation with Brooke, Prescott asked if the council might be open to giving him a break on the rent for a few months, Brooke said.
The city entered into a lease agreement with Candlelight in December 2009, according to a council report. The rent is currently $4,418. City officials proposed reducing the rent to $3,300 each month from Feb. 1 through Aug. 1, after which time the rent would revert to $4,418.
“We pay $3,100 a month for taxes,” said Councilman Bill Schemers. “So are we just going to give them the building for six months? I mean, I’d like that deal for my business. That’s all I have to say.”
“This is gonna be kind of a tough one,” said Councilman Sean Connell. The tenant is going through some tough times right now, as all restaurants and bars are, he said.
“The issue I have with it ... is that our federal government did a ... CARES Act and PPP program to help with utilities and rent and keeping their employees, and there were options for all business owners out there, and I know a lot of business owners did do that,” Connell said.
The Paycheck Protection Program, established by the CARES Act, was implemented by the Small Business Administration to provide small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits, according to the United States Department of the Treasury.
Funds could also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.
The program stopped taking applications in August.
“If we [reduce rent] for them, do we have to do that to some of the other facilities that are leasing from us?” Connell asked. “It’s a tough thing, I agree, but I think that’s really what the PPP was designed for.”
“Does anybody know if the Candlelight was able to take advantage of that?” asked Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns. “And I don’t even know if that should make a difference. But I know that they’ve done everything that they can to keep money coming in. Doing the curbside, and ... the outdoor seating.
“I don’t know what the answer is,” said Kearns.
“Who else is going to be asking for the city’s help and doing whatever?” asked Councilman Gregg Obren. “Where does this stop?
“This is just a tough one to think about,” Obren said, especially as the budget process begins next month.
While the lower rent would cover the property tax owed by the city for the property, it would give the city little more than that.
“It would give us $149 a month income on that building,” Schemers said. “Meanwhile, down the street, we’re spending $207,000 to tear one down.
“My take is, obviously, to reiterate what you said, this is a pretty slippery slope,” said Mayor Scott Maddasion. “Because there’s a lot of people hurting, not just businesses. You know, individuals are hurting as well, that are paying property taxes, that are paying sewer bills and all that kind of stuff,” he said.
“So doing something like this potentially does open up a lot of that as well,” Maddasion said. “But I understand that the business is struggling a little bit because their operation’s been hit pretty hard.”
“As has others, though,” Councilwoman Julie Allesee said.
“As has others,” Maddasion agreed. “There’s a lot of people hurting.
“And if we do this, what message is that going to send to all of those folks as well?” Maddasion asked. “That’s my concern. Not being unsympathetic to this one business, but also trying to be fair and impartial to everyone across the board.”
