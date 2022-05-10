CLINTON – Unsure that all legalities are addressed, the Clinton City Council on Tuesday night delayed voting on a contract that would bring a three-day music festival to Clinton for five years beginning next year.
The contract in front of the City Council with Illinois concert planner/promoter USA Concerts and Events on Tuesday night would bring the Tailgate ‘N Tall Boys festival, featuring high-profile acts, to Clinton’s river front. The inaugural Clinton festival’s concert dates would be June 2-4, 2023, under the contract.
The contract, which now will go back in front of the council for action May 24, sets up a 50/50 co-promotion partnership – an expense/profit share – between the city and USA Concerts, to set a budget of $3 million for each year’s festival. The city’s portion under the contract would be a cost of no more than $1.5 million a year.
But councilmembers had questions about how much risk the city is willing to take since ticket prices are not yet known, crowd capacity numbers are not solidified, and the possibility COVID case numbers could climb and affect crowd sizes.
At Large Councilman Gregg Obren told the council that he has been fielding concerns from residents, who while cautiously optimistic, have concerns about the yet-unknown revenues.
“One of the things I have been getting my ear chewed a little bit about is how can we justify from a city point of view spending city tax dollars without really knowing much of the budgetary stuff yet,” he said.
The council has been given revenue projections with different scenarios of tickets sale numbers and at different prices. Camping, parking and sponsorships also were added into the mix but those are projections and not concrete. He said he knows moving forward in a timely manner is key, “But we also want to keep in mind that our public is looking at us to make sure we aren’t going to spend millions and millions of dollars and only get $2 back.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns was concerned about what would happen if COVID cases climb and people would have to socially distance, which would affect the number of people who would be allowed to attend.
“We don’t know where COVID is going to be in two years, but we have to think of the worst-case scenario because if we happen to lose even $500,000 on this venture, none of us is going to get reelected, I can tell you that,” she said.
Clinton Parks and Recreation Director Josh Eggers said everything hinges on signing the contract. Only after that is signed will USA Concerts begin the work of nailing down a capacity number, book the performers and know where ticket prices can be set, he said.
“There is a bit of a leap of faith on that,” Eggers told the council. “But I think the return on investment being so immediate and the opportunity for our community is so strong, it is a risk well-worth taking. I’d go to bat for that all day because I think this is going to be great.”
Obren also wanted to have a review each year after that year’s concert to evaluate costs and revenues and to have a piece in the contract that would allow the council to step away from the agreement if there is a big loss.
City Attorney Pat O’Connell agreed with Obren and said he wanted to take a closer look at the contract. He also said he had another concern within the contract that he wanted to study, but said he did not want to mention his specific concern during Tuesday’s open meeting. He said he didn’t want to “slow down the train”, but that it is worth taking some time to study and shore up the contract, if needed.
The idea to bring the series to Clinton sprung from discussions between Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, Eggers and USA Concerts Owner/President Wayne Klein. According to information presented to the council last month, through the series of on-site meetings with Klein and his team, it was determined Clinton and its geographic location would be an excellent opportunity to expand the concert series to Clinton in 2023. The idea was then brought to the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which approved moving it forward to the council for consideration.
Ward 1 Councilman Bill Schemers had many concerns, some of them centered on money and others on how the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board decided to forward the recommendation to bring the festival to Clinton.
“I’m concerned about the money,” he said. “One and a half million dollars we’re going to spend in six weeks for a three-day party. Pushing this back two weeks is not enough in my opinion.”
He also said he is concerned the council doesn’t have the minutes from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting to show the discussion members had in which they were worried about the possible financial impact, both positive and negative.
“This thing is going through lightening fast; this is dangerous territory,” he said, adding the series could be gold or, “It could be the biggest duck egg that we could lay, too, and all of us would be paying that price.”
The council voted unanimously to postpone the vote until May 24.
