CLINTON — Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said he received only positive feedback about a proposed change to the city’s property standards, but Councilman Sean Connell voted no again Tuesday to adopting the International Property Maintenance Code.
The Clinton City Council approved the first reading Tuesday of an ordinance adding Chapter 155A to the City’s Code, which will adopt the International Property Maintenance Code.
Connell objected to the code during an earlier committee of the whole meeting, insisting that the city has no business telling people what they can do in their own homes.
Brooke suggested Tuesday that the council make the IPMC less invasive by amending it to say that the code official shall request entry rather than demand entry.
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said the word “demand” was a little too strong. The code official should “request” entry. “If for some reason the request is denied, we’d have to get an administrative warrant.”
Maddasion said the city needs to define what constitutes a valid complaint against a homeowner to make sure disgruntled neighbors aren’t reporting people “to get back at someone.” The city must substantiate the claim before acting on it, he said.
Brooke said complaints will be investigated first, and an inspector will be sent to the home if the complaint is deemed valid. “We need to make sure that we’re very clear.”
“You might as well just reference the probable cause,” City Attorney Patrick O’Connell said. “Authority cannot be searching your house without probable cause. Put the wording in there. It would work the same way that it would work in a criminal charge.”
The code official would swear on an affidavit what the complaint was and what probable cause is, O’Connell said. “And so, that would take care of it, I think. ... and we could add a paragraph, ‘shall obtain an administrative warrant where permission is denied.’”
Brooke noted that residents who think their violations are erroneous can appeal the decision. The IPMC gives residents 20 days to appeal a decision by the code inspector rather than the 15 in Clinton’s current code.
Councilman Ron Mussmann suggested amending the ordinance to give residents an addition 10 days in extenuating circumstances.
“If I was appealing as a homeowner, I’d want to do it as quickly as possible,” Brooke said.
“I’ve got some people saying public record is an issue with them,” said Councilman Gregg Obren. “That’s what their concern is. There’s a complaint — and I understand that things are complaint driven — but then, if there’s something we’re complaining about... that becomes public record. Is that correct?”
The complaints are not different from other records the city keeps, O’Connell said. “From an open record standpoint ... any documentation ... is going to be subject to an open record request.”
The records will not be made public unless someone makes a Freedom of Information Act request to Building and Neighborhood Services, Brooke said.
Obren said the ordinance would affect fewer than 1% of properties. “I think we’re looking at it from a bigger point of view than maybe we need to be.”
But Connell remained insistent that the city shouldn’t tell people what they need to do inside their own homes. He noted that an example given by Brooke was that of a resident using a generator in his home without proper ventilation.
Brooke said the city wasn’t concerned about citing the man for violation, but about keeping him safe. His set-up was dangerous to his health, Brooke said, and the city helped him fix the problem.
The City Council approved the first reading of the ordinance with the changes to appeal time and to requesting entry rather than demanding it. The council must approve two more readings of the ordinance before it becomes law.
The IPMC’s intent is “to ensure public health, safety and welfare insofar as they are affected by the continued occupancy and maintenance of structures and premises,” the document says.
“Existing structures and premises that do not comply with these provisions shall be altered or repaired to provide a minimum level of health and safety as required herein.”
The code regulates such things as sanitation, grading and drainage, sidewalks and driveways, weeds, light, ventilation, occupancy limitations, plumbing, electrical and fire safety.
The city hopes that enacting the new standards will proactively reduce the number of blight properties in the City of Clinton, according to a council report.
