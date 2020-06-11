CLINTON — Letting goats graze in Springdale Cemetery could lower the cemetery’s maintenance costs, Clinton Councilman Sean Connell suggested Tuesday.
Mike Goddard, owner and funeral director at Lemke Funeral Homes and Clinton Lawn Cemetery, projects a budget deficit of $54,552 for Springdale Cemetery for 2020, a deficit that the city is required to make up due to the Springdale Cemetery Assistance Agreement approved Nov. 26, 2019.
“Mowing costs are substantial up there,” said Connell after Goddard’s PowerPoint presentation to the council.
“The Congressional Cemetery in Washington D.C. had a pack of 30 goats that they let loose,” Connell said. “I don’t know if that’s even something that you could look into.”
According to a 2015 CNN article, Congressional Cemetery uses goats rather than pesticides to eliminate poison ivy, poison oak, poison sumac, kudzu and English ivy. A herd of 30 goats costs about $5,000 for two weeks.
ABC News reported in 2015 that goats are frequently used for groundskeeping around the country. “Chicago O’Hare International Airport, for example, relies on 40 grazing goats, sheep, llamas and alpacas to maintain 8,000 acres of property.”
“I like your out-of-the-box ideas, because, believe it or not, we have a field at Clinton Lawn, and I mentioned that to my wife,” Goddard told Connell.
The rough terrain at Springdale, which is difficult to mow, would be no problem for the goats. The poison ivy at Springdale wouldn’t be a problem for the animals, either. Goats can eat it, Goddard said.
“We do have to look for out-of-the-box ideas.”
Springdale Cemetery, at Fourth Avenue North and Bluff Boulevard in Clinton, went into receivership with the state Feb. 7, 2019 due to financial difficulties. Goddard took over maintenance of Springdale and the Clinton City Council, in November, approved a 5-year agreement with Goddard and Clinton Holding Company for management of the cemetery.
According to Iowa Code, if a private party is unable or unwilling to own and operate the cemetery, the city will become responsible for the preservation and protection of the cemetery. Under the agreement with Goddard and Clinton Holding Company, the city will pay up to $90,000 a year to cover the cemetery’s budget deficits.
Goddard said he wants to recreate the beautiful park cemetery that once was, and to create a low-cost approach to reset fallen markers.
The budget Goddard presented Tuesday was the same presented by Dennis Britson, of the Iowa Securities and Regulated Industries Bureau, Goddard said, showing about $30,000 in revenue and $84,000 in expenses.
“This is a fluid situation. The budget numbers can certainly be improved,” Goddard said. “If we can lessen the burden on the city, that’s what we want to do.
“You have to be able to do more with less. Less resources, less money, less everything, but you still have to be capable, and you still have to execute,” Goddard said.
The cemetery consists of 180-200 acres, Goddard said. Between 100 and 130 acres are maintained. “I have three trimmers and two mowers, with the flexibility to add two more folks which increases my total capacity to seven,” Goddard said.
“My goal last year was to kind of right the ship, so to speak, of Springdale Cemetery. And with that you do an assessment, ... strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. One of the weaknesses was the equipment up there,” Goddard said.
Goddard has procured additional equipment, which has helped dramatically, he said.
Resident Travis Winter called into Tuesday’s council meeting to complain about the way Springdale Cemetery has looked this year. Four weeks are needed to trim the entire cemetery with weed eaters, so the cemetery always looks like a nuisance property, Winter said.
The cemetery needs a full-time staff. Three days a week is not enough.
Winter suggested that the cemetery be governed by a volunteer board rather than paying someone $30,000 to manage the cemetery.
But Goddard, who spoke during the council’s committee of the whole meeting, said his maintenance schedule is not static, but dynamic. Last week Clinton Lawn Cemetery looked good, so Goddard sent seven people to work at Springdale Cemetery.
“This isn’t a 500-square-foot yard. This is 120 acres of real property. It has hills. It has cliffs. So, it is a challenge,” Goddard said.
Perpetual Care cannot pay for the upkeep of cemeteries, Goddard said. Twenty percent of every cemetery space goes to a trust that draws interest that is used for perpetual care of the cemetery.
With low interest rates on their investments, trusts don’t have enough revenue to cover expenses.
Goddard and the Clinton City Council are creating a non-profit agency to fund cemetery maintenance costs not covered by perpetual care trusts.
Kyle Sounhein, an attorney with Lynch Dallas in Cedar Rapids, told the City Council Tuesday that he has prepared the initial documents to establish Friends of Clinton Cemeteries. As a 501c3, Friends would be able to request grants as well as donations.
“At this point, it’s not really up to the city to the extent that the city is not going to be managing the 501c3 once established,” Sounhein said. But the city can help with the start-up by finding volunteers to sit on the board.
Anyone interested in being a part of Friends of Clinton Cemeteries can contact the city or Goddard.
