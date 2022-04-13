CLINTON - The Clinton City Council is moving toward inking a deal with an Illinois concert planner/promoter to bring an annual three-day country music festival featuring high-profile acts to Clinton's river front.
The council Tuesday night heard a proposal from USA Concerts, an Illinois-based concert consulting firm that would share a 50/50 partnership with the city to bring a concert series called Tailgate 'N Tall Boys to town starting in 2023.
USA Concerts has operated successful country music festival-based concerts under the Tailgate 'N Tall Boys label in Peoria, Illinois, and Bloomington, Illinois and, in addition, is slated to host the series in Taylorville, Illinois, and Auburn, Michigan, in 2022, the council was told. The idea to bring the series to Clinton sprung from discussions between Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, Clinton Parks and Recreation Director Josh Eggers and USA Concerts Owner/President Wayne Klein.
Klein has visited Clinton and is impressed with what the city has to offer, such as its "gorgeous river front," he told the council. "I love this area."
According to information presented to the council, through the series of on-site meetings with Klein and his team, it was determined Clinton and its geographic location would be an excellent opportunity to expand the concert series to Clinton in 2023. The idea was then brought to the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which approved moving it forward to the council for consideration.
The plan, as outlined to the council, would be a co-promotion 50/50 agreement between the city of Clinton and USA Concerts. The city’s 50/50 match would use funds from Corporate Sponsors and Special Events discretionary funding, with the two entities sharing costs, profit and risk. The goal each season would be to replenish the fund after each concert through the sales from concert tickets, VIP tickets, alcohol sales, parking, camping, etc. As the event becomes more profitable, any surplus dollars would be used to offset the city's 50% annual portion and perhaps fund other river front festivals, the council was told.
Klein told the council that the economic impact would be large for Clinton businesses, such as restaurants, hotels and all other amenities used by festival attendees.
In making the presentation to the council, Eggers pointed out the city's Master Plan identifies the need for more use of the river front.
"This fits the master plan for more and better use of our festival space," he said.
In referring back to Clinton's Riverboat Days, a decades-long July 4 celebration with music acts and that no longer exists, Maddasion said the concert series is not a replacement of that event.
"I've talked about Riverboat Days in the past," he said, stressing this isn't the same. "It allows what we can't do with Riverboat Days."
At-Large Councilman Gregg Obren, who served on the Clinton Riverboat Days Board for 25 years, said he is impressed with USA Concerts' security team, which is headed up by a state trooper.
"Security is always a big high point," Obren said.
Council members agreed the series presents a strong economic opportunity for Clinton since a three-day festival makes the city a destination point. They also were told the concerts take place rain or shine, and the city should look at getting insurance to cover any losses should bad weather affect ticket sales and attendance.
The council voted unanimously to move forward with creating a contract between the city and USA Concerts. The finished contract will be put in front of the council for consideration at a future meeting.
