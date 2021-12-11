CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors awarded a bid to Reed Construction for the Clinton County Administration Building restroom renovation.
The Supervisors voted 2-1 to award the bid to Reed Construction for $100,200. Supervisors Jim Irwin Jr. and Dan Srp voted in favor of the motion. Supervisor Tom Determann voted against the motion.
The bid was the low bid that was received before the deadline. The other bids received before the deadline totaled over $117,000 and over $138,000. The county received a bid of $77,504 from Eastern Iowa Plumbing and Heating. The bid was submitted after the deadline.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf recommended the county reject all bids and start over for bids. Wolf noted the low bid submitted was received at 2:02 p.m., two minutes after the 2 p.m. deadline.
“The bidding laws are designed to protect the taxpayer,” Wolf said. “So we have a lot of things going in our favor but that specific statute is very, very, I think, very specific. I suppose we could make an argument but I’m reluctant to recommend that to the county. And I think it would be in the county’s best interest to reject all bids because the other three bids were higher than the expected amount. And the other one would not be acceptable because it came in two minutes after the deadline.”
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker asked the advantage or rebidding for the project. While the other three bids are over the projected amount, they could be accepted, he said.
The county was able to accept the lowest bid they received before the deadline, Wolf confirmed.
While Facilities Manager Corey Johnson recommended following Wolf’s recommendation and rebidding for the project, he had no issue proceeding with the bid from Reed Construction, he said.
“You do run the chance that the lowest bidder sees that the other bidders are that much more and he might raise the price,” Johnson said. “And you might get the other option where the higher bidders sharpen the pencil a little bit more and lower the price.”
Irwin referenced the price of lumber rising significantly the last two weeks. The county does not know what the cost of materials will be, he said. The price is constantly changing, he added.
Irwin recommended accepting the bid from Reed Construction. Irwin made this recommendation because their bid was submitted on time and they are only $3,000 to $4,000 from what the county expected, he said.
“My struggle goes back to is that day we probably should have never opened that one,” Irwin said. “If that was the case, if we would have never opened that envelope, we would have took this bid.”
Irwin is correct, Wolf confirmed.
“The idea was we worked in good faith to give them the benefit of the doubt for the facts and circumstances as they were presented that day,” Wolf said. “And as the facts and circumstances were more fully developed later, it became our determination that they were actually late under the code. And so that’s how it played out.”
If the county would have chosen to rebid the project, Srp believes the bid would land somewhere in the middle of the low bid and the low bid that was submitted before the deadline, he said. Srp can see the cost of materials going up, he said. He supported proceeding with the bid from Reed Construction.
Determann noted the difference in the bids, stating the county “could have chanced it.”
