CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a bid to construct a shed in Elvira.
The three-member board awarded the $355,850 bid to Hoffmann Construction for a new 100-by-45-foot clear-span, heated building.
Other bids were from Tricon General Construction for $596,000 and Clinton Engineering at $405,000.
The Supervisors also authorized the temporary closure of the Clinton County Law Center parking lot from June 8-10 during Clinton's Tailgate N' Tallboys festival.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office requested to temporarily close the parking lot of the Clinton County Law Center, 241 Seventh Ave. North, to public parking for the Tailgate N' Tallboys event to accommodate parking needs of first responders, emergency operations center staff and other individuals who may be assisting public safety personnel during the festival.
The temporary parking lot closure will begin June 8 at 4:30 p.m. and will continue until 6 a.m. June 9, and then begin again June 9 at 4:30 p.m. and run until 6 a.m. June 11.
The Supervisors also discussed but took no action on the Fiscal Year 2024 official holiday schedule for the Administration Building and other off-premises county offices.
The schedule lists the closed dates as:
2023
Independence Day, July 4
Labor Day, Sept. 4
Veterans Day, Nov. 10
Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 and 24
December Holidays, Dec. 25 and 26
2024
News Years Day, Jan. 1
Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 15
Spring Break, March 29
Memorial Day, May 27
Concerns surfaced during the discussion about the names of two of the holidays: December holidays and Spring break.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said he checked the board's minutes and determined that, historically, the days off during Christmas have been called December holidays since at least 2008. He said that is because depending on what day Christmas falls on, the dates change from time to time.
Clinton County Human Resources Director Ally Ellison said the Good Friday name was changed to Spring break because a county employee said they do not observe that day as a Christian holiday. Ellison said the name was changed to reflect diversity and inclusion.
Clinton County Supervisor Erin George said she is offended by the name change since the reason for that day off is because it is Good Friday.
The board then discussed which holidays the state allows. With Clinton County at 11 days off per year, the total appears to be greater than what the state has for its employees. Supervisor Dan Srp said Clinton County can't just cut holidays, since those days are part of union negotiations. The Supervisors decided to discuss the issue further at an upcoming meeting.
