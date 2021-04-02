CLINTON — The power loss caused by the Aug. 10 derecho has officials considering options to keep the county’s administration building up and running should a similar situation occur.
The generator currently does not have the capability to put the whole building on power, Clinton County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson said.
The low voltage side of the heating and cooling system did not get hooked into the generator approximately 10 years ago, Johnson confirmed.
“To get this building to a heating and cooling shelter, we have to at least hook up the low voltage side of the heating and cooling,” Johnson said. “The chiller’s on it. The boiler’s on it. The low voltage is not.“
The county’s options are to consider hiring an electrical engineer to come in and look at doing the low voltage or to hire an electrical engineer to look at putting the whole building on generator power, Johnson said.
The county could also look into adding another generator, Board Chairman Tom Determann said.
Supervisor Dan Srp supports embracing the intent of prior Supervisors for the low voltage to be hooked up with the generator providing minimal, essential operation of the building in addition to a heating and cooling center. Srp’s goal is to avoid closure of the building if there were another situation similar to the August derecho, he said.
“Not only did we not have power. But even if the generator had been working correctly, the heating and cooling wasn’t there. If we address that, we can have enough outlets to perform minimal level function. To me, I guess that would be my goal. If that’s not feasible with just connecting the low voltage stuff and getting the HVAC system online, I think this is going to get real expensive real fast and I don’t know what the answer is.”
Srp’s concern is it will lead to a blank-check situation, he added.
Determann suggested it may be cheaper to have one big generator to power everything.
Johnson confirmed installing a new generator to service the needs for the administration building may be the simplest solution.
“They would send a new generator,” Johnson said. “They’d put an outside transfer switch and a secure box in out by the transformer. So power comes in to the transformer, goes through the transfer switch, shows that we’ve got power from the city or from Alliant. Goes through the generator cabinet into the building. Power goes out from Alliant. Transformer switch reads on ground power, kicks on, kicks the generator on, the building kicks on.”
Wiring in the building would be necessary to get all the panels on the transfer switch, Johnson said.
Johnson will set up meetings with a building committee and two electrical engineers.
