CLINTON – Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said the Clinton County Administration Building will be closed to the public another day following Monday afternoon’s storm.
Srp said the Administration Building will remain closed Wednesday due to the inability to restore power to the building after Monday’s storm. Srp reminded the public that the Clinton County Courthouse and Law Center and the DeWitt Satellite Office will be open for regular business.
County offices that will not be open Wednesday due to the building closure include: Assessor’s Office, Auditor’s Office, Engineer’s Department, Mental Health and Community Assistance, Recorder’s Office, Treasurer’s Office, Human Resources and Veterans Affairs.
