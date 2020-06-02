CLINTON — Clinton County officials are now looking at opening the Clinton County Administration Building to the public June 15 if all necessary safety measures are in place.
The Board of Supervisors at last week’s meeting indicated it planned to open June 8 if all necessary safety measures were ready. County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson on Monday said he heard that the countertop for the treasurer’s office will not be ready until Friday. Johnson added the countertop is expected to be installed Friday of this week and Monday of next week. Johnson added the county would need to install the glass after the countertop is put in place.
“So as far as the administration building it is not going to be done by Monday because of the delay on getting the countertop in place,” Johnson said.
Johnson said if the county wants to wait until all the countertops and glass are installed, they will have to wait until June 15 to open the administration building to the public. Johnson said it would be difficult having traffic in and out of the treasurer’s office while they are trying to install the countertops, glass and sneeze guards.
Johnson said glass was expected to be installed in the recorder’s office Monday and Tuesday of this week. Johnson reported a couple weeks ago the auditor’s office was almost fully completed.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. supported the county waiting until they have the offices ready prior to opening.
“My feeling is we should hold off opening until the following week then of June 15,“ Irwin said.
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann said he is “not happy about it” but said they need to get everything in place before opening the treasurer’s office.
“So I guess I’m OK taking it back to the 15th,” Determann said.
County Treasurer Dustin Johnson believes it will not be feasible to have the office open to the public until the work is complete.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said the decision to push the opening of the administration building back at least one week is in line with the board’s previous discussion.
“(It) sounds like the board is in agreement that we are justified in waiting until the (June) 15th to open access to the public,” Srp said. “We had stated all along that a priority in order to do so was to complete installation of safety equipment and guards and shields for separation of our staff from the public.“
Corey Johnson said the county has hand sanitizer dispensers and signs ready for when the building is open to the public. Johnson questioned how the county wants to distribute masks. He believes if they put them on a table for the public to take, they will be gone “in a matter of a day.” Johnson asked if the county wants to make the masks available upon request.
Determann supported making the masks available to the public upon request. Irwin agreed the public should have to request a mask. Determann at last week’s meeting supported the county having masks available to the public.
The county has also been discussing having Conference Room D in the administration building available for use as a waiting room for the treasurer’s office and recorder’s office. Determann suggested the county not utilize the conference room right away, suggesting the county open and “see where we’re at.” He said it would lead to more cleaning and more people out of sight.
The county will continue to plan on having the room ready but will not activate the space to use as a waiting room, Srp said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.