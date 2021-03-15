CLINTON — The county will serve as the signor for a Community Development Block Grant application on behalf of the Gateway Community Center, Clinton County Supervisors decided Monday.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 to support the application without financial support. The board has not made a decision regarding financial support.
Gateway Area Community Center representatives made the request to the Board of Supervisors last week. GACC Director Jorge Landa Rodriguez outlined proposed improvements to the facility, including a new roof for the building, updating the boiler system and implementing a commercial kitchen. The total cost of the improvements is about $530,000.
The grant does not require a specific match, but the project is more likely to be funded if more matching funding is available, East Central Iowa Governmental Association Fundraising Consultant Jennifer Walker said last week.
While there are other entities in the county that would be equally appropriate to serve as the grant applicant, Supervisor Dan Srp supports the county serving as the applicant.
The East Central Iowa Governmental Association would assist in drafting and administering the application, Srp said, and the county auditor’s office would have a role.
“We’ve done the CDBG grants before,” Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said. “I’m aware of the work with it. And that ECIA’s always great for administering those. So we work close with them and we could certainly manage to take on that one.”
While Board Chairman Tom Determann supported the county serving as the signor for the grant application, he asked if the city is a more appropriate signor for the application.
Srp thought the city had been approached and declined to participate, he said. The county was the second entity asked to serve as the formal grant applicant, Srp said.
Board Vice-Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said the county will have to have a follow-up conversation within the next month about potential funding. The Gateway Area Community Center is looking to secure $100,000 in funding for the application.
Van Lancker encouraged Gateway Area Community Center representatives to approach the county last week about possibly assisting with funding, Van Lancker said.
“They need to get the word out that they’re going to need some matching funds,” Van Lancker said. “And I said just go ahead and start it at our meeting. And that’s where it started.
“Obviously, I know our financial situation,” Van Lancker said. “But I’ve also worked for these non-profits, and you have to start pushing that snowball down the hill at some time. And so I just I thought for them that was as good a time to say hey, we’re going to need some help with this if we can get it. Just start that conversation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.