CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will issue $4.75 million in bonds to pay for communications upgrades.
Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Monday authorizing the issuance of $4.75 million general obligation bonds and levying a tax to pay for the bonds, approval of the tax exemption certificate and continuing disclosure certificate.
The resolution authorizes levying of the debt service tax levy to pay for the bonds, Clinton County Eric Van Lancker said.
Supervisors also unanimously approved a resolution appointing UMB Bank of West Des Moines to serve as paying agent, bond registrar and transfer agent; approving the paying paying agent, bond registrar and transfer agent agreement and authorizing the execution of the agreement.
Supervisor Dan Srp said the county has worked through the process very thoroughly. This results in roughly a 25-cent increase per $1,000 on the tax levy debt service over a seven-year commitment, he said.
"I feel like its been unanimously supported by first responders and all elected officials across the county," Srp said. "It just took us a while to work through it because it was such a big pill to swallow quite honestly. And it's tough to embrace but ultimately it has been supported."
The need for the communications upgrades were brought on by the August derecho, Supervisor Chairman Tom Determann said. It was something the county needed to do. Small communities could not have afforded the upgrades, Determann said. It services the whole county.
"My only statement has been and will be, we need to figure out a way to fund the replacement down the road seven to 10 years," Determann said. "I don't think that's the county's responsibility."
The board has wrestled with a solution to the communications problems brought into focus by the Aug. 10 derecho. The storm damaged the KROS radio station tower, which the county was leasing for emergency services communications at the time.
In December, Supervisors approved a contract with Motorola to provide equipment for communications upgrades. The contract is for just short of $4.5 million.
The county also needs to fund a communications tower, which was estimated at as much as $500,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.