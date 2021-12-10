CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors continues to contemplate potential use of American Rescue Plan funds for broadband improvements.
The Board was presented the preliminary broadband study report and a timeline for the complete report Thursday from SmartSource Consulting owner Curtis Dean, Kielkopf Advisory Services President Todd Kielkopf and Ken Demlow of HR Green.
Representatives of HR Green are working with Dean and Kielkopf to pull together survey results and information from providers to develop options to fill where there are gaps, Demlow said. They are currently working to get information from providers to identify service gaps and recommend ways to solve the gaps with the cost, he said.
Demlow cited the recent deadline for Notice for Funding Availability 7 applications and providers needing to work on the applications. He believes this led to providers prioritizing the applications over getting them the requested information, he said. As of Thursday, they only received information from a couple providers, he said.
“The downside of that (Notice of Funding Availability 7) is that this right here became less important to them as they’re working on their grant applications,” Demlow said. “And that’s fair. That really is. That’s fair. Because we want them to get that grant money... Between Curtis and I we’ve communicated with them four or five times to say remember we need this info. But you know we want them to get the grants and we want them to get those grant applications in. So as we get this in, as we get that information in, we can then adapt the map that we’ve put together of the high level design.”
The target date for the Notice for Funding 7 grant award announcement is Jan. 1, Kielkopf said. After the awards are announced, the consultants plan to overlay the mapped area of awards and get the providers’ intent to accept those awards, he said.
“We want to sit back and evaluate any potential funding and county options from any final federal treasury regulations that are due out at some point about the ARP (American Rescue Plan) funding,” Kielkopf said. “And any federal law adjustments. And like it or not, at some point we’ll just have to cut that off and say if nothing has happened by mid-February 2022, then you would go ahead and rely on the preliminary guidance the treasury did in order to provide any funding for any gaps the providers want to fix.”
Everyone who applies and gets funded for this round of state money is going to be committed to building, Dean believes. It would be up to the county whether they want to allocate funds to offset local costs or allocate the funds in other areas, he said.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp looks at it as an opportunity for the county “to incentivize beyond what they had already figured out how to do.”
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. noted that when the American Rescue Plan funds were first made available, there were four options, with broadband the only option Clinton County had to use the funds. He referenced potential legislation that could allow the county to use the funds anywhere they want to use them. The legislation has not yet been passed by both the House and Senate, he noted.
Irwin added he wanted to know what the representatives think the county should put into broadband.
The Supervisors need to be the ones to decide how much of the county’s $9.3 million allocated through the American Rescue Plan should be used on broadband, Dean said. They are trying to provide the county the most efficient way to use whatever American Rescue Plan funds they decide to use for broadband improvements, he added.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann wants to know what the cost would be to hook up all county facilities to broadband, he said.
“We have secondary roads. We have conservation,” Determann said. “Maybe that makes some sense to hook those together. Then they could feed off that or something.”
That is part of the thought process already, Demlow said.
The county may also focus on improvements specific to county needs, such as county facilities, Srp added.
Dean presented a preliminary report of the survey to the board. He reported 55% of individuals in the survey said price was a pain point for them. Over 30% of respondents also had a problem with customer service satisfaction, reliability and speed, Dean said.
Dean anticipates the Supervisors having a report by the end of the month. The report will include the work the consultants are doing, including the survey results, he said.
