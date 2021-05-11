County announces summer road work
DEWITT — A road construction project on Z-24, or 330th Avenue, will take place for approximately four weeks.
The work is taking place on the county highway east of DeWitt between 220th Street and old U.S. 30 near Killdeer County Park.
A second road project now underway on Y-46 between Iowa 136 and 190th Street will take approximately four weeks to complete as well.
Neither project will require a road closure.
