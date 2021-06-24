CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has authorized the county’s Human Resources office to proceed with requests for proposals for a wage study.
With an arbitrator’s decision in favor of the Clinton County Sheriff’s union and some of the comments that were made, it would be good to have an objective look at wages across the county for different positions and different roles, Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said. If the county proceeds with the study, Irwin would like the study to include a comparison of benefits among other counties, he said.
One thing that was impressed upon Supervisor Dan Srp in arbitration was the outcome devalued comparisons with the private sector compared to a public entity, Srp said. Srp believes there is value in private sector comparisons and believes most employees see value in considering what they could make in the private sector. However, the reality is there are a lot of large differences between working in the private sector and working for a governmental entity, Srp said.
“We were essentially told that what the private sector makes compared to county employees really doesn’t matter and that we should only be comparing apples to apples,” Srp said. “It makes me wonder about the scope how practical or appropriate it is for us to have an analysis of what people could make in the private sector.”
One of the things the county hears from different employees or employee groups is they want to compare what they make to what they could be making somewhere else, Srp said. Srp again stressed the importance of including an analysis of the total benefit package and not just the salary.
County Engineer Todd Kinney recommended the board rely on the experience of the consultants. They would provide insight that county officials may not know about, he said. Time off is also a huge benefit, Kinney said.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker requested the county consider the county’s tax base as part of the full package after they receive the wage study.
“The ability-to-pay language that’s in these decisions I think too many times in those arbitrations that they think governments have bottomless pockets when it comes to that ability to pay,” Van Lancker said. “I really don’t like that language very much. I don’t think it’s defined. What’s the ability to pay? Well OK, what’s the ability to pay? Well we can always increase our taxes. Well then that should be part of what’s factored in there is how much does it increase taxes as the property taxpayers? How much does that or how much then if we don’t increase taxes then how does that affect services?”
The wage study should be used as a tool, Kinney said. The research that goes into a wage study would be tenfold compared to what the arbitrator did, Kinney believes. It is a tool to decide where certain employees should be bracketed, Kinney said.
“Once you have that piece of information or that tool, then you take the money that’s available whether you’ve got growth or no growth and you decide how you’re going to put that in there in an equitable decision of how you spend the money you have,” Kinney said. “That’s what I keep getting back to. We’re never going to have enough money to pay everybody what they want to be paid or should be paid.”
The study will show that the county paid an outside firm to do an unbiased study if the county has to go to arbitration again next year, Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge added.
