CLINTON — Several meetings are set next week that will give citizens and stakeholders an opportunity to provide input on Clinton County's broadband study.
Three public meetings are scheduled on both Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 in DeWitt, according to a news release. There will be a small business roundtable at 12 p.m. Sept. 22 and a development roundtable at 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Clinton County Satellite Office large conference room in DeWitt.
A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt.
Three public meetings are set for Sept. 23. All three meetings will be held at the Clinton County Satellite Office large conference room in DeWitt. There will be an agriculture roundtable at 8 a.m., an education roundtable at 10 a.m., and a healthcare roundtable at 1 p.m.
The meetings and Zoom links are available at http://www.ourbroadbandfuture.com/clinton-county-meetings.html.
Each public meeting will focus on a particular topic and how it relates to broadband internet availability, affordability and reliability in Clinton County, according to the media release. The study team is working with citizens, community leaders and internet providers to identify gaps in broadband coverage throughout the county and engage with key stakeholders.
A key element of the broadband study is available online through the end of September. Commissioned by the Clinton County Board of Supervisors, the study was launched in August.
More than 600 survey responses have been recorded but study organizers state more are needed so information is as accurate as possible, according to the news release.
The residential and business surveys are available at http://www.ourbroadbandfuture.com/clinton-county.html. Questions about the study, survey and meetings can be directed to info@broadbandaction.com.
