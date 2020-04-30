CLINTON — A Clinton police officer was justified in fatally shooting an eluding driver during a chase in early April, according to Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf, who announced his decision Thursday in a statement sent to Clinton’s police chief and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents.

The death of 38-year-old Jacob Dau was a justifiable homicide, no criminal charges will be filed against Clinton Police Officer Ryan Livesay and the case is considered closed, Wolf said.

The chase happened late April 7 when Dau led officers on a chase from Clinton into Camanche and back to Clinton. It ended when Livesay, who had set up stop sticks, was standing on a bike path near U.S. 30/67 on Clinton’s west end, and believed Dau was on a mission to kill Livesay after he drove the car over a curb about 50 feet from the officer. Livesay fired his weapon 17 times at the car, with one bullet entering Dau’s upper left torso.

Dau was transported to MercyOne Clinton and later died of his injuries.

The DCI, acting on a request from the Clinton Police Department, immediately started an investigation into the events of that night and forwarded its findings to the Clinton County Attorney’s Office, which was tasked with investigating the use of deadly force. Wolf said the sole purpose of his review was to determine if the officer-involved shooting and Dau’s subsequent death were legally justified.

He said he used several factors in making his decision. Among them were the relevant background information on Dau, including his criminal history and any previous encounters with law enforcement, information relating to law enforcement contact with Dau on April 7, information detailing the actions and decisions of law enforcement during the entire encounter with Dau and information gathered by the Iowa State Patrol investigation.

Among that information, Wolf said, was the fact that at the time of his death on April 7, Dau was to have been at a Salvation Army program in Davenport under supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections, but had left the program without permission. Dau’s current probation officer said Dau was enrolled in the program to address specific issues. He was to be in the program for six months to a year. He entered the program on March 13 and walked out of the program five days later on March 18. The probation officer learned on March 23 that Dau had left the program and tried to get Dau revoked from the program. That was unable to be accomplished because of restrictions as the result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Wolf’s report. Dau had been told that if he left the program, he would face incarceration.

Investigators interviewed a close friend of Dau who spent time with Dau after he had run from the Salvation Army program. He indicated Dau did not want to go back to prison, indicated Dau was not happy in the weeks leading up to his death and stated that in the days leading up to the fatal shooting incident, he and Dau had discussed the possibility of Dau purchasing a vehicle which in his friend’s mind was cursed due to his friend knowing the previous owners had died in the vehicle. He recalled Dau stating, “maybe that’s why I want it”, suggesting Dau was considering his own death.

“The circumstances that Dau had left the Salvation Army program would provide an explanation as to why Dau chose to elude officers and fail to stop,” Wolf wrote. “Additionally, his possible mindset would explain why Dau drove his vehicle at an armed officer.”

Dau had contact with police around 10:45 p.m. April 7, when an on-duty Clinton police officer initiated a vehicle stop of a 2010 Grey Honda Accord, driven by Dau, whom the officer said was barred from driving. The report said Dau refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit took place throughout the city area of Clinton and Camanche. Wolf wrote that while the details of the pursuit are lengthy, “part of my determination is premised upon whether the high-speed pursuit posed an actual and imminent threat to the lives of any pedestrians or bystanders, to other drivers or to the officers involved in the pursuit.”

When it was reported that the pursuit was heading towards Camanche, Wolf wrote, officer Ryan Livesay knew exactly where the pursuit was at the time because he was very familiar with the area. As the locations of the pursuit were being called out, Livesay stated that he was close to Billion Automotive and far away from the pursuit, so he was not going to go out of his jurisdiction at that point and enter the pursuit. As a result, Livesay deactivated his emergency lights and thought about what direction the pursuit could take.

“He felt one possibility was that the pursuit could come back into town from Highway 67, which was a very busy intersection with Highway 30,” Wolf wrote. “At this location, there was a Kwik Star gas station, a car dealership (Billion Auto) and a lot of people that traveled in and out of the intersection on a daily basis. After Officer Livesay turned right onto Highway 67 which goes right into Camanche, he parked his squad car just to the south of the Billion Auto entrance on 67.”

At that time, another officer stated on the radio that the pursuit was coming towards Livesay’s location. Upon hearing this traffic, Livesay got on the radio and stated his badge number and then stated that he was at the truck stop (Kwik Star) and then exited his patrol vehicle, retrieved his stop sticks and ran east across U.S. 67.

“When describing the area where he was going to set up his sticks, Officer Livesay stated that there was five lanes of traffic which included two lanes of southbound traffic and two lanes of northbound traffic,” Wolf wrote. “In addition, there was a northbound turn lane which allowed a person to turn into the truck stop followed by a bike path (on the east side of the road) and then a ditch. Officer Livesay’s plan was to use the ditch as cover in the event of an emergency. In sum, Officer Livesay parked his squad by the Billion Auto entrance on Highway 67 and that he positioned himself close to the truck stop entrance into the Kwik Star gas station.”

Wolf wrote that as Livesay was setting up his stop sticks, there was a pickup truck parked on the shoulder facing north so Livesay waved that truck on as he felt it was in a dangerous position due to the pursuit.

“Once the truck was gone, Officer Livesay observed headlights coming over the hill (south of town) and was trying to determine if it was the suspect vehicle that was coming at him,” Wolf wrote. “Officer Livesay stated it appeared to be a small sedan and fit the description of the suspect vehicle and in addition, was being followed by several patrol vehicles with emergency lights and sirens activated.

“As the suspect vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed and coming towards town, Officer Livesay stated on the radio that he was deploying stop sticks and at that time, he threw the sticks into the roadway covering a portion of each of the northbound lanes. As the suspect vehicle continued coming down the hill at a high rate of speed followed by squads, Officer Livesay observed the suspect vehicle quickly decelerate, squeal its tires, and then swerve all over the road.

“When this happened, Officer Livesay stated that he was not sure if the suspect vehicle was trying to avoid his stop sticks and because everything was happening so fast, he was thinking of what his next step would be.

“When the suspect vehicle did not hit the stop sticks, Officer Livesay observed the suspect vehicle turn in his direction and once it was pointed towards him, he could very clearly hear the vehicle accelerate in a very rapid manner trying to pick up speed as fast as possible.”

When Officer Livesay determined that he had nowhere else to go and was going to be hit by the suspect, he made the decision to use deadly force to stop the threat. He then drew his service weapon and aimed it at Dau’s vehicle with the purposes of stopping the threat, Wolf wrote.

At 10:57:51 pm, Livesay’s body cam records the first shot is fired at the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle is observed traveling on the eastern most side of the bike path and Livesay is on the bike path as well. The video shows Livesay fired 17 times as the car was upon his position, arriving at and going past his position. The video shows there were no pauses in the gunfire once Livesay began firing.

At 10:57:56 p.m., the camera showed that this is when the last shot was fired. The video shows the suspect vehicle had traveled through the west entrance of Kwik Star and came to rest in a water-filled ditch just west of the Kwik Star’s semi-truck weigh scales.

At that point, Livesay did not know if the suspect was going to come back and continue to use his vehicle in a deadly manner or was armed. Livesay then ran toward the suspect vehicle to make contact with the driver. There were already several units and squads at the same position giving commands for the driver of the suspect vehicle to show his hands. Some officers had their weapons drawn and as Livesay approached the vehicle, he continued to hear officers giving verbal commands to the driver to show his hands. When Livesay got close to the driver, he holstered his duty weapon and transitioned to his Taser. As the driver was being detained outside of the car, Officer Livesay observed a gunshot wound in the upper back region of the suspect and other officers started yelling for a medical bag and ambulance to be en route to their location,” Wolf wrote.

He was taken to MercyOne, where he died. An autopsy determined he had been shot once, with that bullet entering his upper torso on the left side.

Throughout the course of the search and examination of the vehicle, several items of evidentiary value were located, Wolf wrote. They included a black Ruger brand backpack containing several items to include, but not limited to, small packaging containers containing a substance consistent in appearance to crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a nickel-plated revolver-style Remington 1875 Replica BB/Pellet gun that was loaded to capacity with six rounds of WinGun 700 Ammunition, and a dagger. This backpack was located into the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Later, on Wednesday, April 15, a follow-up search of the vehicle by investigators located what appeared to be a black and gray revolver-style handgun, positioned upside down within the vehicle’s center console compartment. Upon further examination, the item was determined to be a SNR .357 revolver-style six-shot pellet/BB gun loaded with five rounds of unmarked ammunition.

In his conclusion, Wolf said, “In the instant an officer has to make a decision to shoot, he must process the situation and circumstances before him in his own mind independent of other officers. The decision must be made quickly at the time the threat is perceived. There is no time to consult other officers concerning a decision to shoot or not shoot. In this particular incident, Livesay was objectively reasonable in firing his weapon to neutralize the threat posed by Dau. Dau presented a deadly threat. When it appeared Dau chose to drive his vehicle at the officer, the reaction of the officer in defending himself or others had to be made in a split second.

“In the mind of Livesay this threat was reasonably present through and including the moment that last shot was fired. Livesay had no reason to believe that Dau wanted to stop. Livesay had no reason to believe Dau would fail to run him over or continue to endanger others until he neutralized Dau,” Wolf wrote.

“Any death at the hands of law enforcement is tragic and regrettable. No police officer ever wishes to fire their weapon at another human being. Unfortunately police officers are, at times, placed in untenable positions by persons they encounter. Dau left Livesay no other reasonable alternative under the circumstances than to shoot.”