CLINTON — Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf will run a marathon Tuesday to raise awareness for “Giving Tuesday Now.”
Wolf will run a 26.2-mile marathon before reporting to work Tuesday. The run is part of his training plan for the 124th Boston Marathon in September. Wolf is running in conjunction with the “Giving Tuesday Now” initiative. The initiative is a global effort to raise funds for non-profit organizations. Wolf is asking members of the community to pledge a few dollars per mile in support of the effort to steer children away from crime.
Wolf is running the Boston Marathon in support of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, a nationwide organization of police chiefs, sheriffs and prosecutors focused on promoting solutions that cut crime and prepare children for productive lives. Wolf’s entry was provided by John Hancock, which donates guaranteed entries to select nonprofits, who use these entries to recruit individual runners to raise money for their cause.
Community members interested in supporting Wolf’s run can donate at StrongNation.org/Marathon. The 124th running of the Boston Athletic Association’s Boston Marathon will take place Sept. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.