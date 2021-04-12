CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution for payroll to start Tuesday for a part-time investigator in the county attorney’s office.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve a resolution to start payroll for Thomas Bohle, a long-time Clinton police officer, as a part-time county attorney investigator at a rate of $25 per hour. Bohle will work an average of 29 hours a week on average per quarter.
“The person that I selected clearly has years of investigative experience,” Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf said. “The work is something that I even was again just talking to the folks that have taken advantage of this position in Scott County and the amount of trial work, I think this would be beneficial with that. Because I know one of the concerns is making sure that we do as much as we can to get justice in these cases. And going forward with the trials takes a lot of... it’s on the fly, as you can probably imagine. So the fluidity and the availability for somebody to be there for the entire trial is going to be, I think, paramount to help our office.“
Even though Bohle will work under the county’s office, the position will operate under the policy manual of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wolf said. Bohle’s certification will run through the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wolf said.
Wolf stressed the position is not a replacement or substitute for regular police work.
“We made it very clear during this whole process this is not a replacement or a substitute for the police work that has to be done,” Wolf said. “This isn’t a thing where the county is taking over where the police need to be.”
Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. had no issue approving the request, he said. He did request Wolf provide the Supervisors data to measure the effectiveness of the program. The Supervisors may have to consider funding the program in future fiscal years.
“We’re going to have to have some kind of measuring tool for us and the Board of Supervisors to make a decision during our budget process in January or February next year of is this something that we can justify to be part of our budget,” Irwin said. “What that information is, that’s where I don’t know that... Last year’s going to be kind of convoluted because of COVID, but the previous three or four years, what was our conviction rate and stuff. And then with this position, is it better now or is it the same? I guess that’s probably something that I would like to see is are we seeing a better conviction rate? Are we seeing a better outcome for our victims?”
The funding is coming from money already allocated in the overall county attorney budget. Approval of the position is a formality since Wolf has spending authority over the funds allocated for his budget, Supervisor Dan Srp said. Funding may become an issue at some point, he added.
