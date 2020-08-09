CAMANCHE — Residents of Camanche Community School District will decide a school bond issue Tuesday, Sept. 8 by voting at the Camanche Community Center, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker announced Friday.
The community center at 323 Ninth Ave. in Camanche, is not a traditional polling place, said Van Lanker in a press release, but the location will best suit the county's needs for COVID restrictions.
Voters may cast a ballot at the center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to approve or reject a $13.435 million bond issue for improvements to the Camanche elementary and high schools.
Residents who wish to vote absentee may do so beginning Monday, Aug. 10, at the Clinton County Auditor's Office in the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. Third St., during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Van Lancker encourages residents to vote absentee by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Absentee ballot requests may be sent now. Ballots will be mailed to residents beginning Monday, Aug. 10.
Absentee ballot request forms are available at https://www.clintoncountyelections.com/vote/absentee/. Residents may also request absentee ballot forms by calling the auditor's office at 563-244-0568.
Requests for absentee ballots must be received in the Auditor's office before 5 p.m. Aug. 28, Van Lancker said.
The question on the ballot is as follows:
Notice is hereby given that an election, being a Special Election of the Camanche Community School District, County of Clinton, State of Iowa, has been called and ordered to be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020. At said election Proposition B will be voted on, summarized as follows: Shall the Board of Directors of the Camanche Community School District in the County of Clinton, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $13,435,000 to provide funds to construct and implement safety and security measures at the Elementary building; to construct, build, furnish, and equip additions to the High School building; to remodel, repair, improve, furnish, and equip the High School building; and to improve the site?
For more information about the Sept. 8 Camanche Community School District special election, call the Clinton County Auditor's office at 563-244-0568.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.