CLINTON – Voters in the Clinton Community School District will decide a $38.89 million bond issue for a new high school Tuesday, March 3.
Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker said last week that his office has received appropriate paperwork from Clinton Community School District to schedule the special election.
All voting will take place at the Church of the Open Door, 816 13th Ave. N. in Clinton, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 3, said Van Lancker. Absentee ballots will be available for the special election.
Absentee voting will begin as soon as the ballots are available. Voters who want ballots sent to their homes may request absentee ballots now. Voters should monitor www.clintoncountyelections.com or the Clinton County Elections Twitter and Facebook pages for announcements about absentee voting for the special election.
The full text of the bond issue can be found on the sample ballot that will be posted soon at www.clintoncountyelections.com.
For more information about the 2020 Clinton Community School District Special Election, contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 563-244-0568.
