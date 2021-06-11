CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to authorize County Engineer Todd Kinney to move forward with the planning process for the overflow bridge project on Lincoln Highway between Calamus and Wheatland.
County Engineer Todd Kinney received two competing proposals for the two major scope items, a feasibility study with preliminary supply, design and a cost estimate and the design structure for the final design, he said. Kinney approached the Board of Supervisors on Monday due to a contested ownership issue with one of the properties. Two property owners signed an agreement for mitigating damages at about $12,000, which is about what Kinney expected, he said. Kinney believes the third property owner does not want to take action until the ownership portion is settled, he said.
“I don’t think we’re talking about significant damages,” Kinney said. “But I don’t want to enter into a contract for design if you guys don’t want me to. If you want me to wait, we can wait. But obviously as we’re waiting, we’re putting this project farther back of getting it designed to get underway.”
Supervisor Dan Srp supported Kinney moving forward with the process. Srp does not know how the county will be able to allow the issue to hold up the process, he said. He understands there are a couple unknowns in play but does not think they’re going to be a substantial impact on the county project, Srp said.
“I felt like there was a strong commitment from those parties to be accommodating,” Srp said. “But if I had something in limbo and the unknowns, I’d be hesitant to make commitments myself also. I understand where they’re at and why they would feel that way.”
Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. also supported moving forward with the project. From Irwin’s understanding of the situation, the individual not signing off does not have a high-dollar amount of damages for which they would be eligible, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.