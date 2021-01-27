CLINTON — More than two months after they were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Clinton County buildings will reopen to the public Monday.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Monday to open county buildings to the public Feb. 1. However, county officials still are encouraging the public to conduct business online, to use drop boxes and through scheduled appointments.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp noted the courts plan to resume trials at the courthouse Feb. 1. This will necessitate increased traffic, he said. He questioned whether the county should make buildings available to the public or try to designate or separate state traffic and county traffic through the door.
“I think it’s a lot easier for a lot of people, security and office personnel and everything to do it all at once rather than trying to separate it out,” Srp said. “It just doesn’t seem practical to me.”
Clinton County buildings were previously closed March 18 and reopened in June. But the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 11 announced the county buildings would be closed again because of the increase in COVID-19 positivity rates in Clinton County.
As of Monday, the county’s COVID-19 numbers look the best they have since late October or early November, Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen said. The county did not have an uptick in cases two weeks after Jan. 1 as health officials had expected, she added.
“I would say we’re trending where we hoped we would be and hopefully we’ll even see more of a decrease,” Cullen said. “But at least we’re holding steady and not increasing in numbers. And the hospitalization numbers look good also.”
Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson has scheduled appointments through the end of the week, he said. They also have scheduled some appointments next week, although there are not that many set up, Johnson said. Johnson still plans to schedule appointments even when the building is open to the public, he said.
“We’re going to continue to try to schedule people just to spread that out,” Johnson said. “But we do know there’s going to be walk-in business. We’re just hoping to spread the lengthy transactions out.”
