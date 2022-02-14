CLINTON — In what she described as her last full COVID-19 report, Clinton County’s community health manager on Monday said the number of local cases and hospitalizations have declined significantly.
“This will be my last week of a full update and then just kind of as needed going forward due to the decrease in numbers and also the decrease in state requirements for reporting,” Community Health Manager Michele Cullen told the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
She said the number of new cases reported over the past seven days stands at 78, which is a drop from last Monday’s report of 136 new cases over the previous seven days. On Jan. 17, Cullen had reported 224 cases over the previous seven days, she said. Only 14 new cases have been reported in the past three days, Cullen said.
“Each week there is good news, we have continued to come down,” she said.
Hospitalizations also have declined. In Region 5, which includes Clinton County, 127 were in the hospital, she reported Monday; last week that number was 167.
Genesis had 14 patients there over the weekend, while MercyOne reported two. Also, the positivity rate in Clinton County on Monday was 11.3%, down from last week’s 17.4%, she said.
Clinton County’s vaccination rate remains steady at 55.7 percent, up .1 percent over last Monday. Cullen said vaccination clinics will be offered throughout the month, but then will most likely be set up every other week due to the slowing demand.
“The (governor’s health) proclamation will come off this week,” Cullen told the Supervisors, adding that no hospitalization reports will be available to her or the public, but there will be hospital-to-hospital reporting as the federal government requires. Negative COVID test reporting also will not be required, which means there will be no positivity rate reporting.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced early this month that her Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation will end Feb. 15. She first issued the proclamation enabling COVID-19 mitigation response in March 2020.
Iowa’s COVID-19 websites, coronavirus.iowa.gov and vaccinateiowa.gov, will be decommissioned Feb. 16. The Iowa Department of Public Health will report COVID-19 data weekly on its idph.iowa.gov website, in a similar manner as flu activity is reported.
The department will display positive test counts since March 2020 and in the last seven days, cases by county, an epidemiologic curve, variants by week and deaths since March 2020. The department will report total vaccine series and boosters completed, demographics for fully vaccinated Iowans, and vaccination by county. State-level data for cases, deaths, testing, and vaccinations are available at coronavirus.gov and covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.
“While our COVID-19 reporting will look different, Iowans should rest assured that the state health department will continue to review and analyze COVID-19 and other public health data daily, just as we always have,” IDPH Director Kelly Garcia said in the release.
Iowa’s Hygienic Lab will still operate the Test Iowa at Home program, at testiowa.com. The state will reassess the need for the program as testing supply and self-testing options increase.
