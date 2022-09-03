CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors throughout 2022 has been debating how to spend $9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
With discussions set throughout the year, the three-member board in August met its goal to select local projects that will get a slice of the $9 million.
Clinton County Conservation’s Grand Mound Office overhaul, planned vehicle and equipment purchases and needed electrical system upgrades at Rock Creek Marina and Campground and Sherman Park will get a share of slightly more than $1 million. A $1.7 million window replacement project at the 60-year-old Clinton County Administration Building also will proceed.
“If we don’t do it now, it won’t get done,” Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann said in August of those two projects.
The Board, which is made up of Determann, Dan Srp and Jim Irwin, also made a $75,000 commitment to pay for four sessions of mass-casualty law-enforcement training, which will focus on public safety, schools and communication between potential responding agencies.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said the need for such training is apparent in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shootings. He wants the training to be carried out throughout Clinton County.
“We hope and pray that nothing like that happens here,” he said. “But we have to prepare for what could happen.”
Part of their work has been to hear a pitches from local organizations seeking ARPA funds from the county.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley in Davenport requested $500,000 in seed money to restart a BBBS program in Clinton County. BBBS programming creates mentoring relationships between students, known as Littles, who are paired with adult mentors in the community, known as Bigs. They attend community events, help students attain life skills and even help them work toward goals such as getting their driving permit.
Jay Justin, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley’s president and CEO, told the Supervisors that Clinton County used to have a BBBS-affiliated office, which later became a franchise location that lost its affiliation and later closed.
The request is a one-time ask that would be used to get BBBS in place and build connections in the community to serve 100 students.
“We want to build out the program in Clinton Clinton and sustain it for the long term,” Justin said. “The resources are there. Connecting kids to the resources, that’s where the gap is.”
Srp said he wanted to know more about the volunteers and donors who assisted with the former BBBS program to see if they had any interest in financially supporting the program. The Supervisors did not act on the request, later stating they are not comfortable giving money to a third party that would control spending.
The Supervisors earlier in the year had heard a presentation from the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, which the Supervisors said are looking for $300,000 to cover a shortfall in their fundraising campaign and would forward ARPA funding to local agencies that receive United Way assistance. They did not give funds to the United Way.
At the end of an August work session, a running list of projects created since spending discussions began in January showed the Supervisors have committed a total of $8.272 million of the $9 million.
The Supervisors decided to stop their work at that point for now; construction projects selected months ago and formally approved by resolution are in different stages of the bidding process or completion process and costs are expected to fluctuate. At the same time, some projects are coming in with bids that are less than the initial estimated cost and leftover money could be used for other project needs as they arise.
The county in 2021 learned it would be awarded over $9 million in ARPA funds from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its negative economic impacts. Initial work began with a broadband study commitment, since the way funds could be spent early on was limited but allowed those upgrades.
After the federal government eased spending rules, the Supervisors began evaluating needs that could be funded by ARPA dollars. They began work in early 2022 to assign funds for county projects and set aside funds for large projects expected to surface throughout the year.
In those early discussions, the Supervisors approved spending ARPA funds on elevator upgrades at the Clinton County Courthouse, an air handler for the county administration building; a kitchen hood and fire panel at the jail; an X-ray machine for security at the courthouse; sheds for the Secondary Roads Department in Lost Nation and Elwood; and two dump trucks.
Money also was committed to county public health officials’ requests; the sheriff’s AXON body cameras, in-car cameras and Tasers to be replaced; a broadband study; administration building security cameras, and conference room upgrades.
Throughout the past few months, the Supervisors also formally committed $500,000, half of it in the form of ARPA money and the other half equal to the value of a county-owned parking lot, for the YWCA Empowerment Center’s proposed construction of a $5 million supportive housing shelter for the homeless.
The YWCA has applied for a $4 million federal National Housing Trust Fund grant. If the YWCA lands the grant it will be combined with the Supervisors’ $250,000 and $500,000 from the city of Clinton to help pay for construction. The facility would be built on the former parking lot, located in the 600 block of North Third Street, according to plans.
If the YWCA does not receive the $4 million grant, the county’s portion would go back into its ARPA funding pool and could be used for other projects.
For now, county officials are going to reevaluate all the numbers to see where they are at. They have until 2024 to formally commit money to projects and until 2026 to spend all funds.
