CLINTON — Clinton County Conservation and the County Historical Preservation Commission are looking to clarify duties related to maintenance and renovations of the Smithtown Church.
They have had discussions over the past couple months concerning the Smithtown Church, which is a historical church building located north of Lost Nation and south of Eden Valley, Clinton County Conservation Director Phil Visser said at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Clinton County and the County Conservation Board currently own the building and the small lot the building is on, Visser said. It has been owned by the County Conservation Board but renovations have been managed by the County Historical Preservation Commission, Visser said.
“The arrangement has been where the county has been responsible for maintenance and the Historic Preservation Commission has been responsible for restoration of the facility,” Visser said. “Bringing it back up to the standard that it needs to be. So we’ve been trying to, I guess, set the lines a little bit better to where ‘OK, this is specifically what the county’s role is. This is specifically what Historic Preservation’s role is.’”
They briefly looked into transferring ownership away from conservation but this was determined to not be a viable option, Visser said. Under the proposed agreement, maintenance will be managed by the Clinton County Conservation Board, Visser said. There will be a budget line item for the Smithtown Church, he said.
“One of the concerns from Historic Preservation has been that there’s a certain standard that needs to be maintained for this building,” Visser said. “The historic building is listed on the National Historic Registry through the National Park Service. It is a very nice building and the county has put a lot of money into it over the past, I’d say, 20-some years.”
About $250,000 was invested in restoration work on the facility over that time frame, Visser said. They want to make sure the funding put into the facility does not go to waste and that it is maintained to that standard, Visser added.
The Board of Supervisors will determine future funding for the facility, Visser said.
Funding for the restoration has been funded and very well supported by the Supervisors historically, Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said. There is very little remaining restoration work for the building, Srp said.
Some of the concerns Srp, Visser and the conservation board expressed are that they are not Historic Preservation experts, Srp said. One of the things discussed was whether to have an outside consultant or contractor look at the building annually and make recommendations for future needs, Srp said.
There are state consultants available to evaluate the building and give new information, Historic Preservation Commission member Ruth Wilson said. The commission has two reports from state consultants on the building, she said.
“It does give future work that they foresee needs to be done...Those are very helpful,” Wilson said. “I know the consultant that did come, we had one in 2004 and one in 2010. And it was the same man. And this person has since retired. So we would have to get another consultant.”
