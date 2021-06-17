CLINTON — Clinton County is starting to digitize historic documents to preserve them in case of a loss from fire, water or general deterioration.
The county hired ArcaSearch to conduct this project. This project also will include a searchable digital archive that will be established with a link on the county website where the digital document images can be accessed remotely by the public for quicker searches and to minimize traffic to county offices.
Records scheduled to be digitized and searchable include land transfer books, the entire historical collection of Clinton County Supervisors meeting minutes, and drainage district books.
The project is scheduled to start in late July and will involve an on-site capture process. ArcaSearch intends to hire local residents to operate the specialized book scanners, said Karen Hubert of ArcaSearch. Full training will be provided to the new hires.
Anyone interested in participating in this project, anticipated to last three to five weeks, can contact Sedona Staffing Services by phone at (563) 243-6788 or via email at lsusie@sedonagroup.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.